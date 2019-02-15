Erin Cluley Gallery Announces Move and New Location

Erin Cluley Gallery has been in the Trinity Groves/West Dallas neighborhood in Dallas, on Fabrication Street, since it opened in 2014. The gallery has announced its impending move to Dallas’ Design District, with the new space slated to open on April 6, 2019, with a two-person show of works by Chul-Hyun Ahn (Baltimore) and Catherine MacMahon (Dallas).

Cluley’s original location, a striking stand-alone building with a large glass-fronted garage door and outdoor courtyard, has served as the commercial hub for an otherwise artist-driven scene that’s evolved in recent years along Fabrication Street in the fast-developing Trinity Groves neighborhood; along the same road are popular art-walk stops, including Deadbolt Studios, PRP, and Sweetpass Sculpture Park.

Cluley’s new location, 150 Manufacturing Street, Suite 210, is in the same business park (called River Bend) as James Cope’s And Now space; it’s just off of Irving Blvd and is only a few blocks from Cris Worley and Holly Johnson’s galleries on Levee Street.

Cluley will be open for one more day in its original location at 414 Fabrication: stop in to catch Nic Mathis’ show, Memory Screen, reviewed here. It closes tomorrow.