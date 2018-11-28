Glasstire 4×4: Charlie Kitchen – What artwork are you most proud of?

“The series I’m most proud of is ‘The Other Side of the Sky,’ which was created in 2017 on a road trip between San Antonio and Southern Utah. It was the first body of work where I felt confident enough that the large-format process could support an entire series.”

San Antonio artist Charlie Kitchen answers the question “What artwork are you most proud of?” as part of a 16-part series. 4×4: Artist Q+A is a video series by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. We follow four Texas visual artists who are each asked the same four questions. The featured artists are Mari Hernandez, Katie Pell, Charlie Kitchen, and Adriana Corral. A new video will premiere each Wednesday. Learn more about Charlie Kitchen here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.