Miss Those Group Crits? The Contemporary Austin Has a Place for You

The Contemporary Austin is looking for “Working artists in active production who are career-oriented and conceptually and technically rigorous; artists willing and eager to accept critical feedback and gain insights into how others view their work; artists committed to a studio (or post-studio) practice; artists exploring a period of artistic transition; artists who have attended (in the recent or distant past), or soon plan to attend, an MFA program and want to hone their focus; artists new to Austin seeking community and/or a network of engaged peers; and artists from varied media practices, including interdisciplinary and those with familiarity with more than one medium.”

Does this sound like you? Then apply to join the group: (via WeTransfer to tzal@thecontemporaryaustin.org, the deadline is December 2. Artists will meet once a month for 6 months plus opportunities for to meet other artists and participate in field trips to other shows

The program begins in January and culminates in an exhibition at grayDUCK Gallery.

The coleaders are pretty great, too.

Sterling Allen holds an MFA in Sculpture from the Milton Avery Graduate School of Arts at Bard College. He is a co-founder and co-director of Okay Mountain, an artist collective and former gallery based in Austin. As a solo artist and in collaboration with Okay Mountain, he has exhibited, organized, and completed projects at venues throughout the United States and received several residencies, including the Artpace International Artist-in-Residence Program in San Antonio. He is currently an Assistant Professor in Studio Art at Texas State University, where he teaches professional practice, 3D Foundations, and Sculpture.

Annette DiMeo Carlozzi, a champion of local artist communities who stays abreast of international developments, has a keen eye for emerging talent and a steadfast commitment to looking beyond labels. Building an expansive practice as a curator of modern and contemporary art-most recently as Curator at Large at the Blanton Museum of Art-Carlozzi has created seminal exhibitions, produced important commissions, and acquired major works by a wide range of artists. She has been a consultant/advisor/board member/panelist for over 50 national and regional organizations including Creative Capital, Artpace, and UT’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. Named to the Austin Arts Hall of Fame in 2013, Carlozzi is now an independent curator and arts writer.

Andrea Mellard is Director of Public Programs and Community Engagement for The Contemporary Austin and founder of Crit Group. She curates programming that takes advantage of the museum’s two distinct sites-one urban and the other natural-and provides platforms for audiences to come together, investigate art, and create new experiences. In addition to film series and artist talks, Mellard has curated recent projects with Janine Antoni, Sanford Biggers, Nick Cave, Lucky Dragons, and Mark Mothersbaugh. She has worked with a multitude of emerging Texas artists for the New Art in Austin, Texas Prize and New Works exhibition programs (both at the formerly named Austin Museum of Art and AMOA-Arthouse). As a curator, programmer, and educator, she aims to present cultural opportunities for people of all ages that reflect the eclectic and collaborative spirit of Austin. She has over seventeen years of museum experience, and an MA in American Studies from The University of Texas at Austin inflects her interdisciplinary approach to contemporary culture.

Keep learning. Apply now. Send info to tzal@thecontemporaryaustin.org.