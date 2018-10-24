Glasstire 4×4: Charlie Kitchen – What gets you going creatively?

by Glasstire October 24, 2018
0
San Antonio artist Charlie Kitchen answers the question “What gets you going creatively?” as part of a 16-part series. 4×4: Artist Q+A is a video series by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. We follow four Texas visual artists who are each asked the same four questions. The featured artists are Mari Hernandez, Katie Pell, Charlie Kitchen, and Adriana Corral. A new video will premiere each Wednesday. Learn more about Charlie Kitchen here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.

“What gets me going creatively is the infinite potential that I see within this large-format process. Constructing the image, rather than just photographing something that’s already there.”

