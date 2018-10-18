This and That: Donald Judd and a West Texas Train

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Blocks

We know from his work in West Texas that Donald Judd was inspired by and took from this landscape. Below are pictures of a train headed into Marfa, paired with Judd’s multicolored works. I could write more, but I’ll let these images speak for themselves.

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan