This and That: Donald Judd and a West Texas Train

by Brandon Zech October 18, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Blocks

We know from his work in West Texas that Donald Judd was inspired by and took from this landscape. Below are pictures of a train headed into Marfa, paired with Judd’s multicolored works. I could write more, but I’ll let these images speak for themselves.

 

Railroad Train in Marfa West Texas

 

Donald Judd Colorful Wall Sculpture in his art Studio Marfa Texas

A pine studio table designed by Judd under an untitled 1984 wall piece by the artist in his Art Studio at the Judd Foundation in Marfa, Texas. Photo: Martien Mulder for WSJ. Magazine. Artwork: Untitled, 1984, Pulver on Aluminum; Donald Judd Art © 2017 Judd Foundation Ars/NY.

 

Railroad Train in Marfa West Texas

 

Donald Judd Untitled multicolor sculpture

Donald Judd, Untitled, 1985, Enameled aluminum. Installation view from Donald Judd: The Multicolored Works, Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 2013

 

Railroad Train in Marfa West Texas

 

Donald Judd Multicolor wall sculpture

An untitled sculpture by Donald Judd

 

Railroad Train in Marfa West Texas

 

Donald Judd Multicolor metal sculptures

Entrance Gallery view of Donald Judd: The Multicolored Works, The Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts. Photograph by Florian Holzherr. Art © Judd Foundation. Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY

 

Railroad Train in Marfa West Texas

 

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

0 comment

You may also like

2012 Fall Preview

September 6, 2012

UPDATE: Prada Marfa Vandal Speaks Out

March 12, 2014

Texas State Artists 2014: Julie Speed and Ken...

May 4, 2013

Art Industry Draws Workers to Marfa; Workers Form...

January 9, 2012

350 Words: John Waters at McClain Gallery

April 23, 2012

Ten Things You Need to Know If You...

October 9, 2013

How Was Chinati Weekend This Year?

October 11, 2017

Where the Art Lives: Exhibitions 2D

April 11, 2011

Chinati Awarded Federal Grant for Education Programs

August 11, 2011

Car-avaggio of American Sculpture John Chamberlain is dead...

December 22, 2011

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: