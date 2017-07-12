Advertise   Donate

Paintings and Sculpture by Jimmy Don Cox

July 20 - September 24, 2017

Opening: July 20, 2017 | 5:30–9 pm

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

1 Love Street, San Angelo, TX 76903 Get directions

325.653.3333

A show featuring works by San Angelo artist and sculptor Jimmy Don Cox (1951-2012) from the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts’ collection and private collections.

