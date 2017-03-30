Temporary Collectives
April 5, 2017 | 6–9 pm
500 Singleton Blvd. Dallas, TX
500 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, TX 25212 Get directions
972.238.8744
A one night only exhibition featuring works by professors and students from six major North Texas universities: Texas Christian University (TCU), The University of North Texas (UNT), The University of Texas Arlington (UTA), The University of Texas Dallas (UTD), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Texas A&M – Commerce (TAMUC).
Add to Calendar MM/DD/YYYY Temporary Collectives Temporary Collectives 500 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, TX 25212 500 Singleton Blvd. Dallas, TX aBbDxPIzQzxAZbXpimfr25770
Are you sure it ends at 7? The phamplets said 9PM?
Hi Adriana,
We just updated the listing. Thanks!