Advertise   Donate

Temporary Collectives

/* */

Temporary Collectives

April 5, 2017 | 6–9 pm

500 Singleton Blvd. Dallas, TX

500 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, TX 25212 Get directions

972.238.8744

A one night only exhibition featuring works by professors and students from six major North Texas universities: Texas Christian University (TCU), The University of North Texas (UNT), The University of Texas Arlington (UTA), The University of Texas Dallas (UTD), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Texas A&M – Commerce (TAMUC).

Print Friendly
Add to Calendar MM/DD/YYYY Temporary Collectives Temporary Collectives 500 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, TX 25212 500 Singleton Blvd. Dallas, TX aBbDxPIzQzxAZbXpimfr25770
About Post Author

2 Responses

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'