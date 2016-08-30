3DPRK: North Korean Portraits by Matjaž Tančič
September 3 - March 26, 2017
1370 Southmore Blvd., Houston, TX 77004 Get directions
713.496.9901
An exhibition of photographs taken by Slovenian photographer Matjaž Tančič of citizens of Pyongyang. For the images in the show, Tančič used a 3D stereoscopic photographic technique that required each subject to stand motionless for minutes while multiple photographs captured different perspectives of his sitter.
This show is up till March 26 and it’s pretty cool. You get to wear 3D glasses. I recommend it.