Advertise   Donate

3DPRK: North Korean Portraits by Matjaž Tančič

/* */

3DPRK: North Korean Portraits by Matjaž Tančič

September 3 - March 26, 2017

Artist talk: January 22, 2017 | 2–3 pm

Artist Talk: Matjaz Tancic

Asia Society Texas Center

1370 Southmore Blvd., Houston, TX 77004 Get directions

713.496.9901

An exhibition of photographs taken by Slovenian photographer Matjaž Tančič of citizens of Pyongyang. For the images in the show, Tančič used a 3D stereoscopic photographic technique that required each subject to stand motionless for minutes while multiple photographs captured different perspectives of his sitter.

Print Friendly
Add to Calendar 22-01-2017 02:00:00 PM 22-01-2017 03:00:00 PM MM/DD/YYYY 3DPRK: North Korean Portraits by Matjaž Tančič 3DPRK: North Korean Portraits by Matjaž Tančič 1370 Southmore Blvd., Houston, TX 77004 Asia Society Texas Center aBbDxPIzQzxAZbXpimfr25770
About Post Author

1 Response

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'