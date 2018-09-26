San Antonio Announces October 2018 as Second Annual Museum Month

At the Briscoe Western Art Museum this morning, San Antonio councilman Roberto Treviño read a city proclamation announcing that the second annual Museum Month San Antonio will happen in October 2018, with this year’s event being an official event for San Antonio’s Tricentennial celebration. Participating museums include: Artpace, Blue Star Contemporary, Briscoe Western Art Museum, DoSeum, McNay Art Museum, San Antonio Art League & Museum, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, San Antonio Museum of Art, Southwest School of Art, UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures, Villa Finale Museum & Gardens, and the Witte Museum.

Purchasing memberships to any of these museums will grant visitors free admission to any of the others. In addition, VIA VIVA, a San Antonio transit company, will offer free rides on the museum routes (11, 40, and 301) every Saturday in October, and the city’s bike share non-profit SWell Cycle will offer $5 off memberships during the month.

Throughout October, the participating museums will host a variety of events, lectures, and concerts. Some of the highlights include:

On October 4th, from 5–8PM at The Southwest School of Art and 7–10PM at Blue Star Contemporary, there will be opening receptions and performances for the exhibition Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly.

On October 12th and 13th, from 7:30–10PM, Villa Finale will host Hello from The Other Side: 75 Years of Spiritualism. The program will include presentations by Austin Seance inside Villa Finale and the neighboring Steves Homestead, both built in 1876.

On October 21st from 1–3PM, the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures: San Antonio is hosting Heavy Metal Capital of the World, a program featuring historian Gregory Peek and a panel of music-scene personalities recounting the Alamo City’s place in the heavy metal landscape.

For more on San Antonio Museum Month, go here.