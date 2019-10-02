San Antonio’s Museum Month Returns For October

Austin has Museum Day. San Antonio has Museum Month. All this month, San Antonio’s participating museums offer free general admission for two to members of any participating organization, as well as to their employees. Now in its third year, the list of participating museums has grown to include The Edward Steves Homestead Museum, the newly opened Ruby City, The Witte, and Villa Finale Museum & Gardens.

Exhibitions during San Antonio’s Museum Month include some ongoing shows, and some that will open this month. Among the openings is Waking Dream at Ruby City on October 13, featuring works by Do Ho Suh, Leonardo Drew, Teresita Fernández, Wangechi Mutu and Cornelia Parker, as well as works by a number of San Antonio-based artists, including Ana Fernandez, Cruz Ortiz, Chuck Ramirez and Ethel Shipton. One of the ongoing exhibitions to check out is UTSA Institute of Texas Cultures’ show Mabuhay Filipino Texas, which opened in May and will continue through February 2, 2020. It details Filipino culture, culinary traditions, military service, and other aspects of Filipino life in Texas.

For traveling visitors booking a stay in October at any of Hilton’s participating locations throughout San Antonio, a Buy One Get One free admission to participating museums is offered. Museum Month San Antonio has also partnered with VIA Metropolitan Transit as a returning partner, offering fare-free service on its VIVA routes (11, 40, and 301) every Saturday in October.

A complete list of participating museums can be found at the Museum Month website.