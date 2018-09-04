Houston’s Health Museum Hires New President and CEO

Houston’s John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science (The Health Museum) announced that John Arcidiacomo has been named President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As President and CEO, Arcidiacono will oversee all aspects of The Health Museum’s programs and operations, as well as spearhead the continued development and expansion of The Health Museum.

“We are so excited that John has joined The Health Museum and will help us continue to raise the bar on how we live out our mission every day! John’s unique set of skills and experience align perfectly with what we are looking for to carry out the vision and long-term goals of the museum,” said Annette Monks, chair of The Health Museum’s Board of Directors.

Most of Arcidiacono’s experience has been in marketing and public relations, having recently served as Healthcare Marketing Leader for Price Waterhouse Coopers and as Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Arcidiacono’s life was changed by a fatal car crash when their oldest son, Johnny, lost his life, and his second son, Christopher, sustained a traumatic brain injury. He and his wife became even more involved in non-profit organizations than they already were.

John Arcidiacono, a native Houstonian, is a graduate of Southern Methodist University, Arcidiacono holds a B.B.A. in business administration with a minor in psychology. He is an active member of the community and sits on the board of The Institute of Rehabilitation and Research (TIRR) Foundation, where he has served for the past 17 years. Arcidiacomo is an active sportsman, marathoner, and cyclist – putting into action the healthy habits the museum promotes.

As President and CEO, Arcidiacono will oversee all aspects of The Health Museum’s programs and operations, as well as spearhead the continued development and expansion of The Health Museum. He has already begun his new position.