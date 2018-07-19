Top Five: July 19, 2018. Podcast Recommendations!

Christina Rees and Rainey Knudson run down a short list of their favorite podcasts, including one about haunted old Hollywood, one about sex, and one about a man named John B. McLemore.
1. Glasstire’s various podcast series interviewing and profiling artists, discussing art news, and more
2. You Must Remember This: a storytelling podcast about the secret and/or forgotten histories of Hollywood’s first century
3. S-Town: a podcast about a man named John B. McLemore who lives in a small Alabama town. The seven-chapter series talks about John as a person, stories around town, and how middle America lives
4. Savage Lovecast: a weekly, call-in advice podcast about sex and love hosted by Dan Savage
5. Two Dope Queens: a live comedy podcast hosted by Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams, featuring a rotating cast of special guests and comedians
Ear Hustle: a podcast recorded and produced by inmates in California’s San Quentin State Prison in collaboration with Bay Area visual artist Nigel Poor
Cocaine & Rhinestones: a podcast about the history of country music made in the 20th century
Andrew Luck Book Club: a book club podcast aimed at spreading the joy of reading
The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel: a scripted podcast in the form of a serial mystery intended for and performed by kids
The New Yorker Radio Hour: a weekly program featuring various kinds of content inspired by The New Yorker, including interviews, profiles, storytelling, humor, and more
WTF with Marc Maron: a podcast in which comedian Marc Maron talks to various celebrities and cultural icons
Serial (Season Two): a podcast following the story of Bowe Bergdahl, a U.S. Army solder who, after being held prisoner by the Taliban for five years, was charged by the U.S. with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy
never not funny, is a very good comedy podcast, dan savage can be a prick at times imo, not nice to fat people, very quick to say “get rid of that person cause they did one thing wrng you don’t agree with or like” etc. but bill burr is good, all the adam carolla podcasts, ace on the house is very good if you ever wanna fix anything in your home, fitzdogradio, but you know there are art podcasts to right (yes we know about yours GT)? bad at sports is awesome, been around forever, M.A.N. is good, dry but hey its art, Artists Helping Artists, many museums have crappy short podcasts to but if you like art you might like them, so more art! and politics! listen to Rush Limbaugh! seriously, i know you are on the left but podcasts are free! see what your enemies are up to, and Rush, he is funny, and doesn’t care if you can hear him spit into his dip cup on the air (awesome!) just imo
Hey thanks for this! We have hit a few on this list but we spend the Summer driving trying to escape the Texas heat and these are much appreciated!