Top Five: July 19, 2018. Podcast Recommendations!

Christina Rees and Rainey Knudson run down a short list of their favorite podcasts, including one about haunted old Hollywood, one about sex, and one about a man named John B. McLemore.

1. Glasstire’s various podcast series interviewing and profiling artists, discussing art news, and more

2. You Must Remember This: a storytelling podcast about the secret and/or forgotten histories of Hollywood’s first century

3. S-Town: a podcast about a man named John B. McLemore who lives in a small Alabama town. The seven-chapter series talks about John as a person, stories around town, and how middle America lives

4. Savage Lovecast: a weekly, call-in advice podcast about sex and love hosted by Dan Savage

5. Two Dope Queens: a live comedy podcast hosted by Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams, featuring a rotating cast of special guests and comedians

Ear Hustle: a podcast recorded and produced by inmates in California’s San Quentin State Prison in collaboration with Bay Area visual artist Nigel Poor

Cocaine & Rhinestones: a podcast about the history of country music made in the 20th century

Andrew Luck Book Club: a book club podcast aimed at spreading the joy of reading

The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel: a scripted podcast in the form of a serial mystery intended for and performed by kids

The New Yorker Radio Hour: a weekly program featuring various kinds of content inspired by The New Yorker, including interviews, profiles, storytelling, humor, and more

WTF with Marc Maron: a podcast in which comedian Marc Maron talks to various celebrities and cultural icons

Serial (Season Two): a podcast following the story of Bowe Bergdahl, a U.S. Army solder who, after being held prisoner by the Taliban for five years, was charged by the U.S. with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy