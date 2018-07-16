PASA Asks San Antonio ¿Qué Pasa?

Public Art San Antonio (PASA) is hosting a series of community engagement events that introduce and collect input for future public art opportunities throughout the city. That means you get a say in what art may be going up in your neighborhood, so get out, have some fun, and have your voice heard.

PASA will give a short overview of its program, then invite participants to visit multiple interactive stations where they can map cultural assets and describe their community, respond to and prioritize project opportunities for their district, experience the “reaction lab,” visit an exhibit of San Antonio-based public artists in the Art//Craft mobile gallery, learn about the San Antonio T, a public art garden and movable art initiative designed to connect all of San Antonio. (To view a list of San Antonio public art works and a map of their locations, go here.)

ART//CRAFT (pictured above) is San Antonio’s mobile creative space that hosts exhibits, workshops and events. It was created in 2017 by PASA, SAISD Foundation and Spare Parts as part of the Eastpoint Public Art Residencies Program, a creative placemaking initiative. ART//CRAFT was built with the help of Sam Houston High School Students of San Antonio Independent School District. This cool project should be enough in itself to get people out to participate in these events.

These community events are free and open to the public. They are meant to be family-friendly and informative. Two events have already passed, but there are four more scheduled:

Tuesday, July 17, 6:30-8:30pm at the South Side Lions Park Center

Thursday, July 19, 6:00-8:00pm at St. Ann’s Parish Center

Saturday, July 21, 2:00-4:00pm at Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center

Wednesday, July 25, 6:00-8:00pm at Tool Yard