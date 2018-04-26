Schoolhouse Rock!’s Bob Dorough, 1923-2018

Bob Dorough was not the animator, but the musical director and a songwriter for many of the Saturday morning Schoolhouse Rock! songs, which taught a generation about grammar, math, science, economics, and civics. Dorough died on Monday at the age of 94, reports the New York Times and CNN News.

The original series, which ran in from 1972-1979, enlisted other songwriters and singers, but Dorough solely composed all the “Multiplication Rock” tunes, among others. It was revived in the late 90s on tribute albums, most notably Schoolhouse Rock! Rocks, performed by various alt-rock bands.

Although he played with many veteran jazz musicians throughout his long career, he stated about the series, “I’m cool with it being the first thing people see in my obituary.”