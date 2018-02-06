Art is Romantic: Get Ready for Valentine’s Day

Most Americans know that the first date of Michelle and Barack Obama included a romantic stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. (While working at a Houston museum, this writer has witnessed many obvious first dates and helped coordinate several marriage proposals to take place within the museum.) For some people, being in the presence of art represents sophistication and passion.

This weekend, for example, Dallas’ Artists’ Showplace gallery will open Love Connections, a group exhibition celebrating relationships and intimate connections. Over in Austin, the ATM Gallery/Studio will open LA Warman: Like All Cages/This Cage is Fragile, described as “comprised of video, interactive installation, and poetic text, the work explores the relationship of the erotic body to empire.” After the opening night, the gallery will present a workshop on Saturday, February 10,1-4pm.

Perhaps participants can create a V-day present for their loves because it’s an “Erotica writing workshop.” Express your passion!