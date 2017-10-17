This and That: Oldenburg / Davenport

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Store Bought

This weekend the New York Times published an article about Claes Oldenburg which included a slideshow of Claes through the years. One image was of his 1961 installation The Store, an installation of sculptures based on common commercial objects you would find in a store. (Side note: an object from Oldenburg’s store, Mannikin Torso, Two-Piece Bathing Suit, is currently on view at the Nasher Sculpture Center in a show from their collection curated by the artist Tom Sachs.)

Anyway, the image of Oldenburg in his store from the Times piece reminds us of a certain Houston artist (and former Glasstire editor-in-chief).

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

