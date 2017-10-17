This and That: Oldenburg / Davenport

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.
Today: Store Bought
This weekend the New York Times published an article about Claes Oldenburg which included a slideshow of Claes through the years. One image was of his 1961 installation The Store, an installation of sculptures based on common commercial objects you would find in a store. (Side note: an object from Oldenburg’s store, Mannikin Torso, Two-Piece Bathing Suit, is currently on view at the Nasher Sculpture Center in a show from their collection curated by the artist Tom Sachs.)
Anyway, the image of Oldenburg in his store from the Times piece reminds us of a certain Houston artist (and former Glasstire editor-in-chief).
*************
No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan
Don’t forget British artist Lucy Sparrow’s felt store!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2786349/Quirky-grocery-store-FELT-sets-shop-Brighton-Artist-spends-seven-months-stitching-4-000-items-including-chocolate-bars-Loaded-mags-Spam-Fritters.html
Gabriel Orozco’s convenience store in Mexico City: https://hyperallergic.com/361984/gabriel-orozco-has-given-up-making-art/