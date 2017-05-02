Off Road: Catherine Opie and Eileen Myles

Well worth an hour of your life: the video of Off Road, a conversation between photographer Catherine Opie and Eileen Myles, author of Chelsea Girls and numerous volumes of poetry, hosted by Glasstire in Houston on April 29, 2017.
