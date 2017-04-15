Art Dirt 3: Texas Art Fairs: the Good, the Bad and the Dallas

In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Christina Rees and Rainey Knudson discuss last week’s Dallas Art Fair, a new little fair happening in Austin, and whether there will be another fair in Houston.
