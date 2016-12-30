Red Solo Cup Designer Has Died

There have been too many tragic deaths this year and when Robert Leo Hulseman died last week, it was almost overlooked by the news media. Hulseman was the inventor of the iconic red Solo cup, found at every picnic, kegger, and high school football game fence.

He died at the age of 84 at his Illinois home of health complications following a series of strokes, reports USA Today.

Hulseman developed the cup sometime in the 1970s and, later, he and a friend came up with the traveler coffee cup lid. According to NPR, the Museum of Modern Art added the lid to its permanent design collection.

also by Paula Newton