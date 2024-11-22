Community Artists’ Collective Announces New Location

Earlier this month, the Community Artists’ Collective (CAC) relocated to the Ion District, a tech hub built at a former Sears Department Store in Houston’s Midtown neighborhood.

Since its foundation in 1987, CAC has operated out of different spaces and shifted according to community needs and the organization’s resources. CAC’s offices, exhibition space, and gift shop have been situated in the Bermac Arts building since 2014; however, earlier this fall, tenants were required to vacate as the building had been sold and is set to be demolished.

Through a partnership with Rice Real Estate Company and Rice University, CAC has found a new home at the Ion. In a press release, CAC’s Co-Founder and Executive Director Michelle Barnes stated, “Since its inception, we have dreamed and planned for growth and enhanced reach in the community, and we believe this partnership positions us to continue our mission to provide the link to arts and culture to inspire unlimited creativity.”

Sam Dike, Investment Manager of Strategic Investments, added, “Rice University is proud to support the Community Artists’ Collective in this new venture. The arts are a vital part of our community, and this partnership reflects our dedication to fostering a rich cultural environment.”

CAC’s new location is 4111 Fannin Street, Suite 100. The space is open Thursday through Saturday, from Noon until 5 p.m., and by appointment. CAC is hosting its 18th annual Ashé Holiday Market from December 12 – 21.

Learn more about CAC via the organization’s website.