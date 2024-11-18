Stark Museum Announces Student Exhibition Winners

The Stark Museum of Art has announced the winners of its third annual College Juried Art Exhibition, including students in Texas and Louisiana.

Earlier this fall, the museum opened a call for students of all majors enrolled in colleges and universities in Orange and Jefferson Counties in Texas, as well as Calcasieu Parish in Louisiana. This year’s winners include 15 students from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas and McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. See the full list of selected students below.

Taylor Balsano was awarded Best of Show for her painting, Untitled, which depicts a bear set against a wallpaper-like background featuring a flat pattern. A press release noted that the unnamed juror “praised the piece’s compelling contrast between nature and humanity.” Ms. Balsano received a $500 gift certificate for Blick Art Materials. Additionally, Nelly Gonzalez Chan and Angela de la Rosa received Honorable Mentions.

The College Juried Art Exhibition is on view now through December 20.

2024 College Juried Art Exhibition

Taylor Balsano, Lamar University, Best of Show

Angela de la Rosa, Lamar University, Honorable Mention

Nelly Gonzalez Chan, McNeese State University, Honorable Mention

Madelyn Benoit, McNeese State University

Ciara Broussard, Lamar University

Abigail Brumett, McNeese State University

Logan Comeaux, Lamar University

Rachel Durham, Lamar University

Taylor Hess, McNeese State University

Nya James, McNeese State University

Kate Lawrence, Lamar University

Brandon Morales, Lamar University

Willie Sandles, Lamar University

Gabrielle Sensat, Lamar University

Samina Shaikh, Lamar University