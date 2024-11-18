Stark Museum Announces Student Exhibition Winners

by Jessica Fuentes November 18, 2024
The Stark Museum of Art has announced the winners of its third annual College Juried Art Exhibition, including students in Texas and Louisiana.

A photograph of a small group of people standing in front of works of art and holding up an "L" symbol with their hands.

2024 Stark Museum of Art College Juried Art participants with faculty from Lamar University Department of Art & Design

Earlier this fall, the museum opened a call for students of all majors enrolled in colleges and universities in Orange and Jefferson Counties in Texas, as well as Calcasieu Parish in Louisiana. This year’s winners include 15 students from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas and McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. See the full list of selected students below.

A painting by Taylor Balsano featuring a bear in front of a flat patterned background.

Taylor Balsano, “Untitled.”

Taylor Balsano was awarded Best of Show for her painting, Untitled, which depicts a bear set against a wallpaper-like background featuring a flat pattern. A press release noted that the unnamed juror “praised the piece’s compelling contrast between nature and humanity.” Ms. Balsano received a $500 gift certificate for Blick Art Materials. Additionally, Nelly Gonzalez Chan and Angela de la Rosa received Honorable Mentions.

The College Juried Art Exhibition is on view now through December 20. 

2024 College Juried Art Exhibition
Taylor Balsano, Lamar University, Best of Show
Angela de la Rosa, Lamar University, Honorable Mention
Nelly Gonzalez Chan, McNeese State University, Honorable Mention
Madelyn Benoit, McNeese State University
Ciara Broussard, Lamar University
Abigail Brumett, McNeese State University
Logan Comeaux, Lamar University
Rachel Durham, Lamar University
Taylor Hess, McNeese State University
Nya James, McNeese State University
Kate Lawrence, Lamar University
Brandon Morales, Lamar University
Willie Sandles, Lamar University
Gabrielle Sensat, Lamar University
Samina Shaikh, Lamar University

0 comment

Funding generously provided by: