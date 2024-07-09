Houston Artist Launches Residency for Artist Mothers

Sarah Sudhoff, an artist and community advocate based in Houston, has launched the Ramona Residency, a nonprofit residency program for artists who are mothers.

Known for her intimate photographs and performances, Ms. Sudhoff’s work often addresses issues related to motherhood. Her desire to create this residency, specifically with mothers in mind, came out of her real-life experiences. Ms. Sudhoff told Glasstire that during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was awarded a prestigious multi-year residency, however, as the program could not accommodate her needs as a caregiver, she had to turn down the opportunity.

Since then, she has participated in three residency programs, including at McColl Art Center in Charlotte, North Carolina; Penland School of Craft in Penland, North Carolina; and DOMUS in Galatina, Italy. She noted, “While I believe, participating in non-family residencies is important for specific practices and points in one’s career trajectory, family-friendly and especially artist mother residences are equally if not more essential yet less prominent.”

Officially formed on February 4, 2024, Ramona Residency is still in the early stages of development with Fresh Arts serving as its fiscal sponsor. Currently, the residency is hosted at 2213 Decatur Street, a residential property known as Decatur Street Studio, which is run by Bob and Cynthia Card and located near Houston’s Art District. The two-bedroom 800-square-foot home is fully furnished. Ms. Sudhoff told Glasstire, “It was important to me that I found a space that I could see myself and my children living in. As I knew most women participating in Ramona, might come alone, possibly with their children and with or without a partner. I wanted them to feel at home and part of a community.”

For the inaugural year of the residency program, Ms. Sudhoff is inviting artists to participate, though, in the future interested artists will apply to be considered for the opportunity. Ramona offers a two to four-week residency, which includes accommodations/studio, as well as stipends for materials and childcare. Currently, the stipend is $500 with $250 for materials and $250 for childcare, though Ms. Sudhoff hopes to raise funds to double the amounts. She told Glasstire that she has applied for a grant through the Houston Arts Alliance, but will not be eligible to apply for larger grants until the organization has been in operation for three years.

Ms. Sudhoff explained, “Right now I’m running Ramona with the financial support of my mother, for whom the residency is named. She has been my greatest champion. As a single mother, I’ve had to call on her for help several times, including caring for my children while I’m away on a non-family-friendly residency and loaning funds for exhibitions. I wanted to both honor her generosity and at the same time give a similar opportunity to other artist mothers, especially those that might not have the chance to experience a residency due to their life situation and caregiving responsibilities.”

The inaugural resident is Cassie Arnold, a mother of three from Denton, Texas. Ms. Arnold creates fiber works that question stereotypes about women, including issues related to their bodies, their work, their capabilities, and their lives. She holds a BFA in Visual Art Studies from the University of North Texas. Ms. Arnold’s work has been exhibited across the U.S. and internationally. In 2023, her work appeared in Talking Textiles, “Milk” Art Journal, and Women United Art Magazine. Last year Ms. Arnold also received a $15,000 grant from the City of Denton Arts and Culture.

About Ms. Arnold, Ms. Sudhoff commented, “She embodies for me the strength and determination needed to commit to your art practice in spite of the obstacles but also inspired by them. It is such a joy to give this inaugural residency to her and remind her and all artist mothers we don’t have to choose between motherhood and making. We just need to surround ourselves with communities that value our unique insight.”

Ms. Arnold’s residency runs from July 15 through 27 with an open studio on Saturday, July 27, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Upcoming artists-in-residence include Megan Harrison, a mother of two from San Antonio (August); and Beatriz Bellorin, a mother of two from Houston (September). Learn more about Ramona Residency via the organization’s website.