The national grantmaking organization The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced the recipients for its Spring 2024 grant cycle. The University of Texas at El Paso’s Rubin Center for the Visual Arts (the Center) was among the awardees and will receive $100,000 for exhibition program support over the next two years.
Grants from the Warhol Foundation “seek to uplift organizations and institutions that consistently amplify artists’ voices and facilitate artists’ visions,” said Foundation president Joel Wachs in a press release. This most recent round of funding will see over $4 million distributed to 49 organizations and institutions from 19 states, the District of Columbia, and one museum in South Africa. As explained by the press release, “This round of grants supports the full range of visual arts organizations, from grassroots community-centered spaces to storied cultural institutions.” To date, the Warhol Foundation has awarded nearly $300 million to over 1,000 art organizations both nationally and abroad.
The Rubin Center is a repeat recipient, having been honored as recently as 2020 . According to the press release from the Warhol Foundation, the Center’s 2024 grant will help fund a series of exhibitions focusing “on the historical interdependence of the U.S. and Central America in fields as diverse as agriculture and armed conflict as well as the impact of geography, climate and economic precarity on visual arts at the U.S./Mexico border.” This is in line with the Center’s mission statement, which expresses a dedication to art that explores contemporary life on the U.S./Mexico border.
The Center is part of the University of Texas El Paso and is the leading contemporary arts organization in the El Paso/Juárez border region. For more information on their programming and history, visit their website.
