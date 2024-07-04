The national grantmaking organization The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced the recipients for its Spring 2024 grant cycle. The University of Texas at El Paso’s Rubin Center for the Visual Arts (the Center) was among the awardees and will receive $100,000 for exhibition program support over the next two years.

Grants from the Warhol Foundation “seek to uplift organizations and institutions that consistently amplify artists’ voices and facilitate artists’ visions,” said Foundation president Joel Wachs in a press release. This most recent round of funding will see over $4 million distributed to 49 organizations and institutions from 19 states, the District of Columbia, and one museum in South Africa. As explained by the press release, “This round of grants supports the full range of visual arts organizations, from grassroots community-centered spaces to storied cultural institutions.” To date, the Warhol Foundation has awarded nearly $300 million to over 1,000 art organizations both nationally and abroad.

The Rubin Center is a repeat recipient, having been honored as recently as 2020 . According to the press release from the Warhol Foundation, the Center’s 2024 grant will help fund a series of exhibitions focusing “on the historical interdependence of the U.S. and Central America in fields as diverse as agriculture and armed conflict as well as the impact of geography, climate and economic precarity on visual arts at the U.S./Mexico border.” This is in line with the Center’s mission statement, which expresses a dedication to art that explores contemporary life on the U.S./Mexico border.

The Center is part of the University of Texas El Paso and is the leading contemporary arts organization in the El Paso/Juárez border region. For more information on their programming and history, visit their website.

Spring 2024 Grant Recipients | Program Support Over 2 Years

African Film Festival – (New York, NY): $100,000



The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum – (Ridgefield, CT): $100,000



Aperture – (New York, NY): $100,000



Bas Fisher Invitational – (Miami, FL): $80,000



David Winton Bell Gallery / Brown University – (Providence, RI): $80,000



The Donkey Mill Art Center, Hŏlualoa Foundation – (Hŏlualoa, HI): $80,000



Emerson Contemporary / Emerson College – (Boston, MA): $80,000



Los Angeles Filmforum – (Los Angeles, CA): $68,000



Hammonds House Museum – (Atlanta, GA): $100,000



Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego – (San Diego, CA): $80,000



The Vera List Center for Art & Politics at The New School – (New York, NY): $100,000



Montez Press Radio – (New York, NY): $90,000



Open Source Gallery – (Brooklyn, NY): $60,000



Philbrook Museum of Art – (Tulsa, OK): $100,000



RAIR – (Philadelphia, PA): $80,000



Rivers Institute for Contemporary Art & Thought – (New Orleans, LA): $80,000



/ (Slash) – (San Francisco, CA): $80,000



Space One Eleven – (Birmingham, AL): $80,000



Summertime – (Brooklyn, NY): $60,000



W.A.G.E.– (Brooklyn, NY): $82,000



Washington Project for the Arts – (Washington, DC): $100,000

Spring 2024 Grant Recipients | Exhibition Support

American Federation of Arts – (New York, NY): $100,000

Willie Birch: Stories to Tell

Arizona State University Art Museum – (Tempe, AZ): $100,000

Exhibition support (over 2 years)

Boston Public Art Triennial – (Boston, MA): $100,000

2025 Boston Public Triennial

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis – (St. Louis, MO): $75,000

Like Water

Dia Art Foundation – (New York, NY): $80,000

Reneé Green

Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum / Washington University – (St. Louis, MO): $75,000

Seeds: Containers of a World to Come

Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) – (Los Angeles, CA): $100,000

Reflections in Lafayette Park: Reimagining Urban Oasis

John Michael Kohler Arts Center – (Sheboygan, WI): $60,000

Pao Houa Her: The Imaginative Landscape

El Museo del Barrio – (New York, NY): $90,000

Mestre Didi: Spiritual Form

Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota – (Minneapolis, MN): $65,000

El Vaivén: 21st Century Art of Puerto Rico and Its Diaspora

Nevada Museum of Art – (Reno, NV): $100,000

Into the Time Horizon

New Museum – (New York, NY): $100,000

New Humans: Memories of the Future

The Isamu Noguchi Museum Foundation and Garden Museum – (Long Island City, NY): $70,000

Temitayo Ogunbiyi: You will wonder if we would have been friends

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale – (Fort Lauderdale, FL): $75,000

Jacqueline de Jong: Vicious Circles

Pérez Art Museum Miami – (Miami, FL): $100,000

Woody De Othello: Transmutations

The Phillips Collection – (Washington, DC): $100,000

Vivian Browne: My Kind of Protest

Rhode Island School of Design Museum – (Providence, RI): $60,000

Liz Collins: Motherlode

Rubin Center for the Visual Arts / UTEP – (El Paso, TX): $100,000

Exhibition program support (over 2 years)

The Studio Museum in Harlem – (New York, NY): $100,000

Tom Lloyd

Tufts University Art Galleries– (Medford, MA): $100,000

Exhibition program support (over 2 years)

U.S. Biennial – (New Orleans, LA): $100,000

Prospect.6

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa – (Capetown, South Africa): $100,000

Lie of the Land

Spring 2024 Grant Recipients | Curatorial Research Fellowship

Art Papers – (Atlanta, GA): $50,000

Sarah Higgins

Gray Area Foundation for the Arts – (San Francisco, CA): $50,000

Hannah Scott

International Center of Photography – (New York, NY): $50,000

Elisabeth Sherman

Public Media Institute – (Chicago, IL): $50,000

Brandon Alvendia, Kimi Kitada and Jes Allie

San José Museum of Art – (San José, CA): $50,000

Juan Omar Rodriquez

Walker Art Center – (Minneapolis, MN): $50,000

Rosario Güiraldes