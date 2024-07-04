Rubin Center for the Visual Arts Among Spring 2024 Warhol Grantees

by Glasstire July 4, 2024
A large gallery contains fabric sculptures and abstract images on the wall.

Installation view of Jessica Kairé’s “Levantamiento, A Collective Unshaping”, 2023, photo: Julio Barrera

The national grantmaking organization The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced the recipients for its Spring 2024 grant cycle. The University of Texas at El Paso’s Rubin Center for the Visual Arts (the Center) was among the awardees and will receive $100,000 for exhibition program support over the next two years. 

Grants from the Warhol Foundation “seek to uplift organizations and institutions that consistently amplify artists’ voices and facilitate artists’ visions,” said Foundation president Joel Wachs in a press release. This most recent round of funding will see over $4 million distributed to 49 organizations and institutions from 19 states, the District of Columbia, and one museum in South Africa. As explained by the press release, “This round of grants supports the full range of visual arts organizations, from grassroots community-centered spaces to storied cultural institutions.” To date, the Warhol Foundation has awarded nearly $300 million to over 1,000 art organizations both nationally and abroad.

The Rubin Center is a repeat recipient, having been honored as recently as 2020 . According to the press release from the Warhol Foundation, the Center’s 2024 grant will help fund a series of exhibitions focusing “on the historical interdependence of the U.S. and Central America in fields as diverse as agriculture and armed conflict as well as the impact of geography, climate and economic precarity on visual arts at the U.S./Mexico border.” This is in line with the Center’s mission statement, which expresses a dedication to art that explores contemporary life on the U.S./Mexico border. 

The Center is part of the University of Texas El Paso and is the leading contemporary arts organization in the El Paso/Juárez border region. For more information on their programming and history, visit their website.

Spring 2024 Grant Recipients | Program Support Over 2 Years

African Film Festival – (New York, NY): $100,000

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum – (Ridgefield, CT): $100,000

Aperture – (New York, NY): $100,000

Bas Fisher Invitational – (Miami, FL): $80,000

David Winton Bell Gallery / Brown University – (Providence, RI): $80,000

The Donkey Mill Art Center, Hŏlualoa Foundation – (Hŏlualoa, HI): $80,000

Emerson Contemporary / Emerson College – (Boston, MA): $80,000

Los Angeles Filmforum – (Los Angeles, CA): $68,000

Hammonds House Museum – (Atlanta, GA): $100,000

Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego – (San Diego, CA): $80,000

The Vera List Center for Art & Politics at The New School – (New York, NY): $100,000

Montez Press Radio – (New York, NY): $90,000

Open Source Gallery – (Brooklyn, NY): $60,000

Philbrook Museum of Art – (Tulsa, OK): $100,000

RAIR – (Philadelphia, PA): $80,000

Rivers Institute for Contemporary Art & Thought – (New Orleans, LA): $80,000

/ (Slash) – (San Francisco, CA): $80,000

Space One Eleven – (Birmingham, AL): $80,000

Summertime – (Brooklyn, NY): $60,000

W.A.G.E.– (Brooklyn, NY): $82,000

Washington Project for the Arts – (Washington, DC): $100,000

Spring 2024 Grant Recipients | Exhibition Support

American Federation of Arts – (New York, NY): $100,000
Willie Birch: Stories to Tell

Arizona State University Art Museum – (Tempe, AZ): $100,000
Exhibition support (over 2 years)

Boston Public Art Triennial – (Boston, MA): $100,000
2025 Boston Public Triennial

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis – (St. Louis, MO): $75,000
Like Water

Dia Art Foundation – (New York, NY): $80,000
Reneé Green

Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum / Washington University – (St. Louis, MO): $75,000
Seeds: Containers of a World to Come 

Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) – (Los Angeles, CA): $100,000
Reflections in Lafayette Park: Reimagining Urban Oasis

John Michael Kohler Arts Center – (Sheboygan, WI): $60,000
Pao Houa Her: The Imaginative Landscape

El Museo del Barrio – (New York, NY): $90,000
Mestre Didi: Spiritual Form

Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota – (Minneapolis, MN): $65,000
El Vaivén: 21st Century Art of Puerto Rico and Its Diaspora

Nevada Museum of Art – (Reno, NV): $100,000
Into the Time Horizon

New Museum – (New York, NY): $100,000
New Humans: Memories of the Future

The Isamu Noguchi Museum Foundation and Garden Museum – (Long Island City, NY): $70,000
Temitayo Ogunbiyi: You will wonder if we would have been friends

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale – (Fort Lauderdale, FL): $75,000
Jacqueline de Jong: Vicious Circles

Pérez Art Museum Miami – (Miami, FL): $100,000
Woody De Othello: Transmutations

The Phillips Collection – (Washington, DC): $100,000
Vivian Browne: My Kind of Protest

Rhode Island School of Design Museum – (Providence, RI): $60,000
Liz Collins: Motherlode

Rubin Center for the Visual Arts / UTEP – (El Paso, TX): $100,000
Exhibition program support (over 2 years)

The Studio Museum in Harlem – (New York, NY): $100,000
Tom Lloyd

Tufts University Art Galleries– (Medford, MA): $100,000
Exhibition program support (over 2 years)

U.S. Biennial – (New Orleans, LA): $100,000
Prospect.6         

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa – (Capetown, South Africa): $100,000
Lie of the Land

Spring 2024 Grant Recipients | Curatorial Research Fellowship

Art Papers – (Atlanta, GA): $50,000
Sarah Higgins

Gray Area Foundation for the Arts – (San Francisco, CA): $50,000
Hannah Scott

International Center of Photography – (New York, NY): $50,000
Elisabeth Sherman

Public Media Institute – (Chicago, IL): $50,000
Brandon Alvendia, Kimi Kitada and Jes Allie

San José Museum of Art – (San José, CA): $50,000
Juan Omar Rodriquez

Walker Art Center – (Minneapolis, MN): $50,000
Rosario Güiraldes

