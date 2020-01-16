$28,000-$150,000 Warhol Foundation Grants Include Austin, El Paso, and Houston Art Organizations

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced its Fall 2019 grantees. Of the more than 250 applicants for the awards that support visual arts, exhibitions, and curatorial research, 46 organizations from 19 states, including Texas, will share in grants totaling $3.93 million. The foundation’s total grant budget is approximately $14 million.

“The fall 2019 grant list reflects the foundation’s unwavering commitment to supporting experimental artistic practice around the country,” states Joel Wachs, the Foundation’s President. “We are proud to further the important work that each of these organizations does to give artists a platform from which to meaningfully engage with the world around them, whether that means their neighborhood community, their regional context, the contemporary art world or the broader culture.”

Among the Texas grant recipients are the Visual Arts Center, The University of Texas at Austin, which will receive $75,000 in exhibition support for its show Social Fabric: Art and Activism in Contemporary Brazil; and, with $100,000 each for exhibition and program support respectively, The Blaffer Art Museum at University of Houston, and the Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center at University of Texas at El Paso.

Organizations include first-time grantees A Blade of Grass (NY) and Stamps Gallery (MI). They join a list that includes 1708 Gallery (VA) and Laundromat Project (NY), who provide support for socially engaged artists working in local communities. The Warhol Foundation also supported in this round veteran organzations like Florida’s Locust Projects, and Triple Canopy in New York.

“In a moment when so much is at stake politically, socially and culturally, we are heartened to see such robust artistic engagement with the complexities, inequities and challenges of our time. We applaud the Fall 2019 Grantees for following the lead of artists, for facilitating their creative growth and amplifying their voices so that they can be heard above the fray,” states Program Director Rachel Bers.

In addition to institutional funding, seven curatorial research projects will be awarded a total of $350,000. These grantees investigate non-binary gender identity, revolutions past and present, and lesser known international art movements, and their work will result in publications, exhibitions and new contemporary art scholarship.

The full Fall 2019 Grantees list is as follows:

Fall 2019 Grant Recipients | Program Support Over 2 Years:

Abrons Art Center – Henry Street Settlement, New York, NY – $100,000

A Blade of Grass, Brooklyn, NY – $100,000

Canyon Cinema Foundation, San Francisco, CA – $60,000

CEPA Gallery, Buffalo, NY – $100,000

CUE Art Foundation, New York, NY – $100,000

Disjecta Interdisciplinary Art Center, Portland, OR – $80,000

Independent Curators International, New York, NY – $120,000

The Laundromat Project, Brooklyn, NY – $100,000

Locust Projects, Miami, FL – $100,000

National Coalition Against Censorship, New York, NY – $150,000

Primary Information, Brooklyn, NY – $100,000

Real Art Ways, Hartford, CT – $100,000

Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center / University of Texas at El Paso, El Paso, TX – $100,000

1708 Gallery, Richmond, VA – $75,000

Stamps Gallery / University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI – $80,000

Swiss Institute/NY, New York, NY – $100,000

Transformer, Washington, DC – $100,000

Triple Canopy, New York, NY – $120,000

White Columns, New York, NY – $80,000

Fall 2019 Grant Recipients | Exhibition Support:

Anchorage Museum, Anchorage, AK,

Fast Forward, $75,000

Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive / University of California, Berkeley, CA,

New Time: Art and Feminisms in the 21st Century, $100,000

Blaffer Art Museum / University of Houston, Houston, TX

Two years of exhibition support, $100,000

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, St. Louis, MO

Stories of Resistance, $75,000

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, Miami, FL

Betye Saar, $100,000

Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, Boston MA

Deana Lawson, $100,000

Missoula Art Museum, Missoula, MT

Two years of exhibition support for contemporary Native artists, $100,000

The Morgan Library & Museum, New York, NY

Writing a Chrysanthemum: The Drawings of Rick Barton, $60,000

Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Tala Madani, $100,000

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, Denver, CO

Citizenship, $100,000

Oakland Museum of California, Oakland, CA

Mothership: An Exploration into Afrofuturism, $75,000

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Philadelphia, PA

Joan Semmel: Centered, $100,000

Plains Art Museum, Fargo, ND

High Visibility: On Location in Rural America, $60,000

Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College Foundation, Monterey Park, CA

Sonidxs: Audio Culture in Latinx Art, $50,000

San Francisco Art Institute, San Francisco, CA

Carlos Villa: A Retrospective of Ritual and Action, $100,000

UCLA Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, CA

No Humans Involved, $100,000

U.S. Biennial, Inc., New Orleans, LA

Prospect.5, $150,000

Utah Museum of Fine Arts / University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Air, $80,000

Visual Arts Center, The University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX

Social Fabric: Art and Activism in Contemporary Brazil, $75,000

Fall 2019 Grant Recipients | Curatorial Research:

Antenna/Press Street, New Orleans, LA

Nic Brierre Aziz, $50,000:

Aziz is researching the migration of Black Haitians and its influence on the art and culture of the places they traveled both as slaves and as free people.

Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Abby Chen, $50,000:

Chen’s research involves Hong Kong’s contemporary artists’ practices at this time of political unrest, focusing on self-identified artist-activists and, artists and critics whose work before the uprising was not particularly politically driven

Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive / University of California, Berkeley, CA

Susan Oxtoby, $47,000:

As BAMPFA’s Senior Film Curator, Oxtoby is undertaking a thorough examination of Indian cinema with a particular eye toward uncovering woman filmmakers in a field dominated by men.

International Center of Photography, New York, NY

Marina Chao, $40,000:

Chao is developing an exhibition about the intersection of technology and visuality today, looking at the develop of new vocabularies and the deterioration of the hierarchies between text and image.

LA Freewaves, Los Angeles, CA

Anne Bray, $50,000:

Anne Bray’s interdisciplinary research project Dis…Miss, explores the intersection of feminism and the non-binary gender identity spectrum, and will culminate in a catalog.

San Jose Museum of Art, San Jose, CA

Lauren Schell Dickens, $50,000:

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Philippines independence, Lauren Schell Dickens’ research of Filipino art examines notions of nationhood, identity, migration and immigration, and the scars of colonialism and economic pressures.

SculptureCenter, Long Island City, NY

Sohrab Mohebbi, $28,000:

Mohebbi’s research focuses on Laboratoire Agit’Art, one of the most influential art collectives founded in Dakar in the 1970’s, that reacted against artistic institutionalization and the Western historical canon.

For more on the Warhol Foundation, please visit its website here.