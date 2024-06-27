Top Five: June 27, 2024

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Nuestra Collective

Talley Dunn (Dallas)

June 22 – July 20, 2024

From Talley Dunn Gallery:

“Talley Dunn Gallery is honored to announce an exhibition featuring the works of the artists in the 2023-24 Talley Dunn Gallery Equity in the Arts Fellowship cohort. Nuestra Artist Collective is a platform for women artists, including cis and trans women, non-binary and gender non-conforming people, to encourage dialogue about the experiences of Xicana and Latine women.”

2. Visual Voices: Who Controls Black Representation?

Wichita Falls Museum of Art

October 18, 2023 – October 5, 2024

From the Wichita Falls Museum of Art:

“This exhibition is a ‘visual’ conversation about Black representation in American Art through work from the WFMA Permanent Collection.

Join us for this provocative exhibition guest curated by Cammie Dean, MSU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs, with contributions from Todd Giles, MSU Professor of English.”

3. Madre Tierra

Ruiz-Healy Art (San Antonio)

May 29 – September 7, 2024

From Ruiz-Healy Art:

“From representational paintings, surrealistic works on paper, photographs, silkscreens, and intimate mixed-media abstractions, Madre Tierra will take viewers on a journey through visual styles and thematic experiences of the landscape. The featured artists in the exhibition, each with their unique visual language, capture the essence of their environment, inviting the viewer to explore tonality and emotion through varying layers of elevation, capturing liminality, and abstracting the terrain.”

4. Christy Wittmer: brittle as bone

BOX13 Art Space (Houston)

May 31 – June 29, 2024

From BOX13:

“Balancing experimentation with skilled craft I create sculptures that challenge expectation of function and notions of stability. In my studio I ask, “I wonder what happens when I do this…?” and the work created becomes the answer. I curate the results of these experimentations into sculptures. I’m aiming for a kind of tenuous stability that engages body awareness and evokes curiosity. These fragile sculptures consider time and impermanence.”

5. CREATING ENCUENTROS: CHANGARRITO 2012-2024

Mexic-Arte Museum (Austin)

April 12 – August 25, 2024

From Mexic-Arte:

“From its inception in Mexico City, the Changarrito has appeared in twenty-two cities, brought to Austin by Leslie Moody Castro and became active at the Mexic-Arte Museum in 2012. Since the program’s implementation, dozens of artists have used it to display their art and interact with the public on 5th Street and Congress Avenue.

In 2020, with the rise of Covid, the Changarrito residency introduced a digital component called changarreando. Now, more people than ever can learn about and engage with the monthly Changarrito resident artists thanks to the Changarrito art cart residency, which has resumed its in-person component while continuing with its digital feature.”