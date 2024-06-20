Top Five: June 20, 2024

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Cian Dayrit: Liberties Were Taken

Blaffer Art Museum (Houston)

May 31 – August 11, 2024

From the Blaffer Art Museum:

“The phrase ‘counter-cartographies’ describes Manila-based artist Cian Dayrit’s interdisciplinary practice of transforming historic maps into portraits of contemporary social conditions. Employing counter-cartography as an approach, Dayrit charts histories of imperialism, industrialization, and systems of subjugation that shape geographical boundaries and cultural narratives around the world.

In Summer 2024, Blaffer will present Dayrit’s first solo museum exhibition in the United States with embroidered tapestries, paintings, and sculpture. The exhibition will be accompanied by Countermapping Workshops in Houston to excavate histories of imperialism, extraction, and displacement among historically marginalized people, while summoning new imaginaries that recognize the overlapping global struggles and resistance.”

2. JEROME CABEEN: Everyday People

Art Museum of Southeast Texas (Beaumont)

May 2 – July 28, 2024

From the Art Museum of Southeast Texas:

“The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) presents JEROME CABEEN: Everyday People on view from May 2 – July 28, 2024 in AMSET’s Café Arts series for local artists. Cabeen is well-known in the Southeast Texas community for his photography. It was in 2004, when he began teaching art and directing Catholic missions internationally, that he took up photography, capturing images of the many people and cultures who became friends, neighbors and passersby.

This exhibition, Everyday People, features new digital photographs of the people and places that Cabeen has experienced in his recent travels. Cabeen’s work has been featured prominently in the museum’s Café Arts space, including in a previous solo show in 2019 and in both of the Beaumont Camera Club’s annual juried exhibitions (2021 & 2023). ”

3. The Permanent Collection: New Acquisitions and Greatest Hits

Brazos Gallery (Dallas)

May 28 – July 3, 2024

From Brazos Gallery:

“The summer programming at the Brazos Gallery on the Richland Campus of Dallas College will feature an exhibition of new acquisitions to the permanent collection, along with a selection of favorite works from our collection deserving of a fresh look. Newly acquired works from art faculty and staff including Adriana Martinez Mendoza, Brett Dyer, Byron Black, Randall Garrett, Laura Lawson, Jennifer Pilon, Gerardo Vega, Shawn Saumell, and Keith Williams will be featured, along with acquisitions from faculty emeritus members Dwayne Carter and Gordon Young, and historical works from the collection by seminal 20th century Texas figures Richard Childers and Mary Iron Eyes.”

4. Summer at SAALM

San Antonio Art League Museum

June 16 – 30, 2024

From the San Antonio Art League Museum:

“These 64 works from 32 artist members of the Gentileschi Aegis Gallery Association were chosen by Art League Curators Vikki Fields and Nancy Kempf. Founded in 2010 to help further women artists through exhibition, promotion and education, GAGA’s name was inspired by Artemisia Gentileschi — a woman artist, practicing her craft during the 1600’s. She became the first celebrated female painter in the all-male art canon.

This engaging, eclectic show summons up the vibrant pleasures of summer. Each piece on display is testament to personal exploration, sure-sighted skill and expert execution of vision. Works include oils, acrylic, ceramics, encaustic, fiber, and more. Summering at SAALM marks the organization’s third return to the San Antonio Art League & Museum in the historic King William Arts District.”

5. Edition Variables 2024: New Austin Printmakers

Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking (Austin)

June 15 – July 6, 2024

From the Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking:

“Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking is excited to announce its third annual exhibition that showcases Austin’s new and upcoming printmakers. This exhibition features work from students who are receiving their BFA, BA, BS, or MFA with a major or minor concentration in printmaking from an Austin area college or university. The exhibition represents a wide variety of new artists who are investigating and challenging what printmaking can be.

This summer’s exhibition will highlight works from students of the University of Texas, Austin Community College, St. Edwards University, Texas State University, and Southwestern University. Traditional and experimental printmaking processes will be featured. This exhibition was juried and curated by Alyssa Ebinger, Flatbed Master Printer, and Katherine Brimberry, owner and Director of Flatbed. Best in Show and Honorable Mention prizes will be awarded.”