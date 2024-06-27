Lawndale, a Houston-based nonprofit exhibition space, named Christopher Paul, JR Roykovich (JRR), and Zulma Vega as its 2024/2025 Artist Studio Program (ASP) participants.

The nine-month program, which culminates in a solo exhibition for each artist, provides the residents with 24-hour access to a private studio, a monthly honorarium of $750, and up to $2,000 for project development and materials.

This year’s ASP participants were selected by five panelists: Laura Gutierrez (choreographer, performing artist, and educator), Saúl Hernández-Vargas (Lawndale Advisory Board member and past exhibiting artist), Jamire Williams (Round 15 Artist Studio Program Participant), Jeremy Johnson (Lawndale’s Operations & Exhibitions Manager), and Anna Walker (Lawndale’s Executive Director).

JRR told Glasstire, “Lawndale’s impact on the Houston art scene is monumental and I am thrilled to be a part of the 2024-25 ASP. I am grateful for the opportunity to partake in the program and have the space and support to grow my practice. I am excited and honored to be a part of the legacy that Lawndale has created for Houston artists for nearly 20 years.”

The Artist Studio Program is supported by Kathrine G. McGovern and The John P. McGovern Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Learn more about the 2024/2025 ASP artists below, via descriptions provided by Lawndale.

Christopher Paul, born in Bulverde, Texas, is a Houston-based artist that has studied at University of Houston and Central Saint Martins. Their work explores the relationship between spiritual ecstaticism and inhibition loss that draw from their mixed Gullah Geechee/Korean heritage and Queer Identity. Paul’s dynamic installations, performances and sound activation blur boundaries between movement and physical detachment, resulting in sculptures and collages that capture sensorial ineffable states of ecstatic clarity. Their work has been exhibited at various prestigious institutions such as Blaffer Art Museum, Contemporary Art Center New Orleans, Houston African American Cultural Center, and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston.

JR Roykovich (JRR) is a conceptual & research-based artist who broadly investigates the spaces created by the intersections of Mystery, Queerness and the Sublime. Utilizing a multidisciplinary approach, these inquiries often stem from geographical sites as an impetus to document how the psychic history residing there can affect our contemporary experience. These explorations result in an environmental recollection whereby to create immersive installations and mappings containing arrangements of found and made objects, drawings and lens-based works based off that data. JRR’s work serves as a nerve center to intuit the spatial exchanges happening at these locations, documenting the geo-spectral networks embedded within while creating new phenomenological mythologies.

JRR holds a MFA in Visual Art from the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, and a BFA in Art and Visual Technology from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. JRR has shown across the United States, internationally, and has further been an artist in residence at the Galveston Artist Residency, The Solar Studios at Rice University, The Woodstock Brydcliffe Guild, The Chautauqua Institution, Alexandria Virginia’s Torpedo Factory Art Center, among others. JRR has work in various public and private collections and has worked In/Between New York, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, and now Houston.

Zulma Vega is a Colombian artist who has been based in Houston, TX for over ten years. Her recent work explores themes of migration, ancestral culture, and human experience. Vega’s work has been exhibited in the Blaffer Art Museum, the Biennial 600 at the Amarillo Museum of Art, and at Contemporary at Blue Star as part of the Contemporary Month Perennial in San Antonio, Texas. She received the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Fellowship in 2022-2023 and holds an MFA with an emphasis in sculpture from the University of Houston.