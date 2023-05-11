Lawndale Announces “The Big Show” 2023 Selected Artists

by Jessica Fuentes May 11, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Lawndale, a Houston-based multidisciplinary contemporary art center, has announced the artists selected for The Big Show 2023.

A designed graphic promoting "The Big Show" 2023 at Lawndale.

The Big Show at Lawndale

The Big Show is an annual exhibition featuring works by artists living within a 100-mile radius of Lawndale. Begun in 1984 as the East End Show, The Big Show receives hundreds of submissions each year. This year’s show was juried by Dr. Kanitra Fletcher, who formerly worked at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and is currently Associate Curator of African American and Afro-Diasporic Art at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. 

A headshot of Dr. Kanitra Fletcher.

Dr. Kanitra Fletcher

In a press release, Ms. Fletcher stated, “It is an honor to be the juror of The Big Show 2023. The entries represented the extraordinary range and richness of creative expression in Houston, making my task as difficult as it was inspiring. Thank you to all of the artists and Lawndale for the opportunity to share this year’s presentation with the city!”

Ms. Fletcher selected 113 works by 112 artists from over 400 entries. While the exhibition often features new and up-and-coming artists, a few artists in the show are well-known in the city and have exhibited widely throughout Houston and Texas. Among these artists are Houston Museum of African American Culture Curator ​​Christopher Blay, longtime Houston artist Kathy Drago, Guadalupe Hernandez, Cindee Travis Klement, Daniela Koontz, Alabama Song proprietor Gabriel Martinez, and Matt Messinger, among others. Click here to see the full list of artists.

Lawndale will host a public opening of the exhibition on Thursday, June 1, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Big Show will be on view from June 2 through August 12, 2023. For more information, visit Lawndale’s website.

0 comment

You may also like

Applications Open for Lawndale Art Center Residency, Exhibitions...

December 19, 2018

Lawndale Announces Purchase of Neighboring Property

October 26, 2022

Top Five: June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022

Lawndale announces newest artist residents and you’ve heard...

June 19, 2015

An Idiot Machine at Lawndale

October 18, 2016

Top Five: December 13, 2018

December 13, 2018

Artists: Get Paid to Show Your Work at...

February 14, 2018

Top Five: May 19, 2016

May 19, 2016

Houston’s Lawndale Extends the “Big Show” Entry Deadline...

April 11, 2020

Lawndale Announces Open Call for The Big Show...

February 9, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: