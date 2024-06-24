Gallery of Dreams Announces 2024 Artist-in-Residence

by Jessica Fuentes June 24, 2024
Gallery of Dreams, the nonprofit arm of Fort Worth-based commercial gallery Fort Works Art, has named Allie Dickerson as its 2024 Artist-in-Residence.

While the gallery has hosted AIR programs in the past (2017, 2018, and 2019), the return of the residency is supported by a grant from The Arts Fund of the North Texas Community Foundation. Jurors Benito Huerta and Letitia Huckaby reviewed the applications and selected Ms. Dickerson as the awardee. Her residency will run from July 1 through September 30, during which she will have access to a dedicated studio space, receive an award of $7,500, and be provided a monthly stipend to cover material costs. The residency will culminate with a solo exhibition at Fort Works Art.

A black and white photograph of artist Allie Dickerson.

Allie Dickerson

Ms. Dickerson is a creative director and artist at Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation. She holds an MFA in Studio Art from Texas Christian University and a BFA in Painting and Graphic Design from the University of Texas at Arlington. Her work has been featured in exhibitions regionally and beyond, including the Chelsea International Fine Art Competition at the Agora Gallery in New York and the Hunting Art Prize in Houston. She is currently represented by Artspace111.

A painting by Allie Dickerson featuring birds and flowers on an unstretched fabric.

A piece by Allie Dickerson

Ms. Dickerson told Glasstire, “This year has been transformative for me following a profound loss, prompting me to imagine a new body of work… Additionally, interacting with fellow artists and mentors within the residency community presents a unique chance for interdisciplinary exchange and learning. Engaging in discussions, critiques, and collaboration will undoubtedly broaden my perspective and inspire fresh ideas.”

During the residency, Ms. Dickerson will engage with the community through lectures and open studio hours. She will be active in her studio for 15 hours each week, during Fort Works Art’s business hours. 

Learn more about the Gallery of Dreams Artist Residency program via the organization’s website

