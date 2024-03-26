Arts Organizations Announce More Eclipse-Themed Events Across Texas

by Jessica Fuentes March 26, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

Earlier this year Art Center Waco, Dallas Contemporary, Fusebox, and The Long Center announced eclipse-themed events celebrating the April 8 solar eclipse that will pass across the middle of Texas. Since then, additional arts organizations across the state have announced eclipse festivities. Learn more about these upcoming events, via descriptions provided by the organizers, below.

A photograph of a woman holding a young boy, both are wearing solar eclipse viewing glasses.

Eclipse Events at The Witte Museum

The Witte Museum in San Antonio
Saturday, April 6, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Join us for an afternoon of stellar hands-on activities and astronomical fun. See the Sun in a whole new light using solar telescopes. Explore the universe like a scientist using filtered light. And much more!

Sunday, April 7, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Learn how a solar eclipse happens by making your own Sun, Earth and Moon orbit model. Play hide-and-seek with the Moon to see what hidden shapes you can find! Join us for an astronomical afternoon of hands-on, family-friendly, eclipse-themed activities.

Monday, April 8, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

View the Solar Eclipse at the Witte Museum! Bring your friends and family to the Witte to get your certified eclipse glasses and watch this exciting event.

A digital rendering featuring an abstract projection on a building.

Alicia Philley, Topher Sipes, and Jasna Boudard, “Alignmentality”

San Marcos Downtown Square (lawn of the Hayes County Historic Courthouse)
Saturday, April 6 and Sunday April 7, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

An immersive, illuminated artwork will light up the downtown San Marcos Square leading up to the April 8 solar eclipse. Alignmentality is the collaborative project of three local artists who will also open their studios that same weekend, from noon to 6 p.m., for the 2nd Annual San Marcos Studio Tour.

VR artist Topher Sipes, multi-media painter Alicia Philley, and projection artist Jasna Boudard have created a watery, abstract animation using the vivid colors from five of Ms. Philley’s paintings. They will project this video onto the three-story columns of the Hays County Courthouse and further illuminate the iconic facade with color-shifting LEDs.

The entire artwork will last 24 minutes and run for five cycles each evening. The communal and fleeting experience honors the coming solar eclipse, the San Marcos River, and the awe-inspiring moment of cosmic alignment. The San Marcos Arts Commission is presenting the time-based work, which coincides with an anticipated influx of tourists and outpouring of local citizens for the studio tour and the solar eclipse. 

A site map for the Eclipse Festival hosted by the Hill Country Art Foundation.

Eclipse Festival site map

Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram
Monday, April 8, 2024, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Total Solar Eclipse will be passing right over Stonehenge II on April 8, 2024, and we are ready for you! We are planning to have several food truck options, a beer tent, and hygiene stations on our closed campus. There are several options for visiting the Hill Country Arts Foundation.

A designed graphic promoting an eclipse-themed craft event at the Martin Museum of Art.

Eclipse Day Crafts at the Martin Museum of Art

Martin Museum of Art in Waco
Monday, April 8, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join us for this amazing astronomical event happening right here in Waco! Visit the grounds outside the Martin to make fine art keepsakes, get your viewing glasses to safely see the total eclipse, and find a comfy spot to watch this historic event.

Free and open to the public, while supplies last!

A photograph of a collage by Deborah Roberts featuring a group of young African American boys.

Deborah Roberts, “When you see me,” 2019, mixed media and collage on canvas. Dallas Museum of Art, TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Fund, 2020.20. © Deborah Roberts. Courtesy the artist and Stephen Friedman Gallery, London and New York

Dallas Museum of Art
Monday, April 8, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

We want to give everyone a warm Dallas welcome during the Great North American Eclipse. The DMA is opening its doors on Monday, April 8, so that everyone visiting Dallas from near or far can make a day of it downtown! Guests can grab a bite at the DMA Cafe, shop art-inspired treasures at the DMA Store or stroll through our galleries during their visit. The Museum’s FREE permanent collection showcases over 5,000 years of stunning works by artists like Georgia O’Keeffe, Salvador Dalí, and Jeffrey Gibson!

For one day only, the Museum will offer a Solar Eclipse DMA Day Pass to all three ticketed exhibitions — He Said/She Said: Contemporary Women Artists Interject, The Impressionist Revolution from Monet to Matisse, and When You See Me: Visibility in Contemporary Art/History — for only $20, originally a $40 value.

A designed graphic promoting a solar eclipse-themed event at the Meadows Museum in Dallas.

Total Eclipse of the Art at the Meadows Museum

Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University in Dallas
Monday, April 8, 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

View the total solar eclipse from our Sculpture Plaza, where artworks and landscaping will offer lots of interesting viewing shadow effects! A limited quantity of viewing glasses will be available for free, first-come, first-served.

0 comment

You may also like

Exhibitions, Events, and Performances Celebrate Black History Month...

February 9, 2022

They Didn’t Know What Could Be: September 2021...

October 8, 2021

DMA Appoints New Assistant Curator of the Arts...

August 21, 2013

Dallas Museum of Art Acquires 12 Pieces from...

April 21, 2023

Flower of the iPad: Geroge Grosz in Dallas:...

June 8, 2012

300 Years of American Prints Opens This Sunday...

May 26, 2017

DMA Reinstalls and Reopens European Galleries

August 23, 2019

Who’s Got Time to Curate With All These...

May 3, 2013

DMA Curator Leaves to Run New Florida Museum

July 30, 2015

Blue Star Museums to Offer Free Admission for...

May 23, 2012

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: