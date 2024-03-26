Earlier this year Art Center Waco, Dallas Contemporary, Fusebox, and The Long Center announced eclipse-themed events celebrating the April 8 solar eclipse that will pass across the middle of Texas. Since then, additional arts organizations across the state have announced eclipse festivities. Learn more about these upcoming events, via descriptions provided by the organizers, below.

The Witte Museum in San Antonio

Saturday, April 6, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Join us for an afternoon of stellar hands-on activities and astronomical fun. See the Sun in a whole new light using solar telescopes. Explore the universe like a scientist using filtered light. And much more!

Sunday, April 7, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Learn how a solar eclipse happens by making your own Sun, Earth and Moon orbit model. Play hide-and-seek with the Moon to see what hidden shapes you can find! Join us for an astronomical afternoon of hands-on, family-friendly, eclipse-themed activities.

Monday, April 8, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

View the Solar Eclipse at the Witte Museum! Bring your friends and family to the Witte to get your certified eclipse glasses and watch this exciting event.

San Marcos Downtown Square (lawn of the Hayes County Historic Courthouse)

Saturday, April 6 and Sunday April 7, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

An immersive, illuminated artwork will light up the downtown San Marcos Square leading up to the April 8 solar eclipse. Alignmentality is the collaborative project of three local artists who will also open their studios that same weekend, from noon to 6 p.m., for the 2nd Annual San Marcos Studio Tour.

VR artist Topher Sipes, multi-media painter Alicia Philley, and projection artist Jasna Boudard have created a watery, abstract animation using the vivid colors from five of Ms. Philley’s paintings. They will project this video onto the three-story columns of the Hays County Courthouse and further illuminate the iconic facade with color-shifting LEDs.

The entire artwork will last 24 minutes and run for five cycles each evening. The communal and fleeting experience honors the coming solar eclipse, the San Marcos River, and the awe-inspiring moment of cosmic alignment. The San Marcos Arts Commission is presenting the time-based work, which coincides with an anticipated influx of tourists and outpouring of local citizens for the studio tour and the solar eclipse.

Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram

Monday, April 8, 2024, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Total Solar Eclipse will be passing right over Stonehenge II on April 8, 2024, and we are ready for you! We are planning to have several food truck options, a beer tent, and hygiene stations on our closed campus. There are several options for visiting the Hill Country Arts Foundation.

Martin Museum of Art in Waco

Monday, April 8, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join us for this amazing astronomical event happening right here in Waco! Visit the grounds outside the Martin to make fine art keepsakes, get your viewing glasses to safely see the total eclipse, and find a comfy spot to watch this historic event.

Free and open to the public, while supplies last!

Dallas Museum of Art

Monday, April 8, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

We want to give everyone a warm Dallas welcome during the Great North American Eclipse. The DMA is opening its doors on Monday, April 8, so that everyone visiting Dallas from near or far can make a day of it downtown! Guests can grab a bite at the DMA Cafe, shop art-inspired treasures at the DMA Store or stroll through our galleries during their visit. The Museum’s FREE permanent collection showcases over 5,000 years of stunning works by artists like Georgia O’Keeffe, Salvador Dalí, and Jeffrey Gibson!

For one day only, the Museum will offer a Solar Eclipse DMA Day Pass to all three ticketed exhibitions — He Said/She Said: Contemporary Women Artists Interject, The Impressionist Revolution from Monet to Matisse, and When You See Me: Visibility in Contemporary Art/History — for only $20, originally a $40 value.

Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University in Dallas

Monday, April 8, 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

View the total solar eclipse from our Sculpture Plaza, where artworks and landscaping will offer lots of interesting viewing shadow effects! A limited quantity of viewing glasses will be available for free, first-come, first-served.