Art214, a juried exhibition in Dallas, will open across five of the city’s cultural centers and venues this March and April.

First launched in 2013, Dallas Arts Month is a city-wide celebration held each April. Originally, ART214 was an annual exhibition that served as a cornerstone of Dallas Arts Month programming. The event has transitioned into a biennial showcase and is a collaboration between cultural venues that are a part of the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, including the Latino Cultural Center, the Bath House Cultural Center, the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, Moody Performance Hall, and the South Dallas Cultural Center.

This year participating artists were selected by a panel of five art professionals from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The panelists were Ashley Jordan, founder and Creative Program Director of Form Creatives; Mylan Nguyen, artist and co-founder of Strange Powers Press; Raymond Butler, artist and curator; Shawn Saumell, artist and art/photography professor; and Jose Vargas, artist and curator. Once the artwork was selected, Benjamin Muñoz, artist and co-founder of Familia Print Shop, curated the exhibition across multiple venues.

See the locations, exhibition dates, reception information, and viewing hours for each of the venues below. Find a full list of participating artists at the ART214 website.

Latino Cultural Center

2600 Live Oak St., Dallas, TX 75204

Exhibition Dates: March 16 – April 19, 2024

Reception: Saturday, March 16, 2024; 6 – 8 p.m.

Viewing Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

South Dallas Cultural Center

3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX 75210

Exhibition Dates: March 22 – April 27, 2024

Reception: Friday, March 22, 2024; 5 – 8 p.m.

Viewing Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bath House Cultural Center

521 E. Lawther Dr., Dallas, TX 75218

Exhibition Dates: March 23 – April 27, 2024

Reception: Saturday, March 30, 2024; 6 – 8 p.m.

Viewing Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 12 – 6 p.m.; Open until 10 PM on nights with theater performances

Moody Performance Hall

2520 Flora Street, Dallas, Texas 75201

Exhibition Dates: April 1 – May 5, 2024

Reception: Tuesday, April 2, 2024; 5 – 7 p.m.

Viewing Hours: Open on days and nights with performances. Viewing is by appointment at other times.

Oak Cliff Cultural Center

223 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208

Exhibition Dates: April 13 – May 24, 2024

Reception: Saturday, April 13, 2024; 6 – 8 p.m.

Viewing Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 12 – 6 p.m.