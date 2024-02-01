Five-Minute Tours: Jonathan Leach at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston

by Glasstire February 1, 2024
Jonathan Leach Every Last Moment

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Jonathan Leach: Every Last Moment at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston. Dates: January 27 – March 30, 2024.

