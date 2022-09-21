Five-Minute Tours: Myke Venable at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston

by Glasstire September 21, 2022
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Myke Venable: Lift Off at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston. Dates: August 27th – October 29, 2022.

