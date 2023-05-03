Five-Minute Tours: Mariana Copello at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston

by Glasstire May 3, 2023
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Mariana Copello: Intangible Space at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston. Dates: March 18 – May 13, 2023.

