Art Dirt: Talking with Houston’s Harrison Guy

Leslie Moody Castro talks with Harrison Guy about Houston’s Fifth Ward, his Urban Souls Dance Company, and what keeps him motivated to build community in the city.

“Our projects are based on this thought process that memory builds the monument. The way that we look at it is that if you don’t have a lot of assets in your community, because they’re gone, for a lot of different reasons beyond your control, the thing that you do have is your memory…so if we look at the memories as the capital and we start to build from that, then we’re starting from a place of asset versus deficit.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

