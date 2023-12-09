Downtown Houston+ and POST Houston Unveil Monument Honoring Barbara Jordan

Earlier this month, Downtown Houston+, a collaboration between local organizations dedicated to the care of the city’s downtown area, and POST Houston, the former USPS headquarters in Houston that has been transformed into a cultural destination, unveiled a monument honoring Barbara C. Jordan (1936 – 1996), a Houstonian who was the first African American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. POST Houston’s building was formerly known as the Barbara Jordan Post Office, which is likely one reason the monument is situated on its site.

In a press release Kris Larson, President and CEO of Downtown Houston+, stated, “We are honored to take part in dedicating this space to the lasting impact of Barbara Jordan and to help unveil this beautiful monument, which is more than just a physical addition to our city. This space encapsulates Downtown Houston’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich history and influential figures that have indelibly shaped our community and nation.”

The bronze sculpture, titled I Am Barbara Jordan, was created by Houston-based artist Angelbert Metoyer. Mr. Metoyer began his artistic journey with his first solo show at Project Row Houses in 1994. He later studied drawing and painting at the Atlanta College of Art, and has since presented solo exhibitions at The Contemporary Austin, Co-Lab Projects in Austin, Deborah Colton Gallery in Houston, the African American Museum in Dallas, and Paul Rodgers gallery in New York.

Mr. Metoyer remarked, “It was an honor to collaborate with POST Houston for this sculpture. Barbara Jordan’s profound impact on American and global history inspired me to highlight the enduring facets of her character. Her unwavering dedication to liberty deeply resonates with me, and I trust that the monument will serve as a platform for viewers to say her name and contribute to her legacy.”

This is the second monument honoring Ms. Jordan to be erected in Houston this year. In July, a public art sculpture The Meditative Space, designed by Charisse Pearlina Weston and Jamal Cyrus was unveiled at the African American History Research Center at the Gregory School (1300 Victor Street).