BOX 13 ArtSpace Announces Call for 2024 Exhibition Proposals

by Jessica Fuentes August 26, 2023
BOX 13 ArtSpace, a Houston-based artist-run nonprofit gallery and studio space, has announced its open call for 2024 exhibition proposals.

BOX13 ArtSpace, Houston

Each year, BOX 13 accepts exhibition proposals to fill its four gallery spaces, the Window BOX Gallery, Front BOX Gallery, Back BOX Gallery, and the Upstairs BOX Gallery. Specifically, the organization seeks proposals for shows featuring experimental works that have not previously been shown in Houston. As BOX 13 is a fully volunteer artist-run organization without staff or budgets to fund shows, exhibiting artists are expected to install their own work and cover costs related to shipping, installation, and travel expenses.

Floor plan diagram of studio spaces at Box13 Artspace.

Selected proposals will have a 6-to-8-week exhibition period. The organization’s website lists the following dates as exhibition periods, which include time for installation, an opening reception, the exhibition, and deinstallation.

Saturday, January 6 – Friday, February 16
Saturday, February 24 – Friday, April 5
Saturday, May 25 – Friday, July 5
Saturday, August 31 – Friday, October 11
Saturday, October 19 – Friday, December 6 (includes a break for Thanksgiving)

A photograph of the interior of a gallery space in Houston.

Front BOX Gallery at BOX 13 ArtSpace in Houston

Information related to the application process is available on the BOX 13 website, including a video detailing how to propose an exhibition and a sample submission. Proposals will be accepted through Wednesday, September 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Artists will be notified by Friday, October 30. 

