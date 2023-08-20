Founding Director Howard Taylor Retires from the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) has announced the official retirement of Howard Taylor, its former President and CEO, who has served as Development Director and President Emeritus since January.

In August 2022, SAMFA announced that Alex Freeman would succeed Mr. Taylor, the institution’s founding director, when he stepped down from his role on January 1, 2023. At this point Mr. Taylor, who had been Director of the museum since 1984, took on an advisory role with the institution to assist with the leadership transition. As of August 1, 2023, Mr. Taylor has officially retired.

During Mr. Taylor’s tenure at SAMFA, the museum received the American Institute of Architects National Service Award (1995) and the Institute of Museum and Library Services National Museum Service Award (2003). Additionally, Mr. Taylor received the Texas Association of Museum’s President’s Award (2004), the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award (2005), and the John L. Nau III award for Excellence in Museums (2011) from the Texas Historical Commission.

In a press release, Mr. Taylor remarked, “It has been my privilege to provide leadership and help build this deeply community-engaged museum and work with all the wonderful people I have come to know in San Angelo and the Concho Valley. I look forward to the continued progress and exciting future that I foresee for our museum.”