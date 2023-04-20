San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts 38th Annual Ceramics Weekend and Symposium

This weekend, The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) will hold its 38th Annual San Angelo Ceramics Weekend and Symposium, in partnership with Angelo State University (ASU) and the Old Chicken Farm Art Center.

SAMFA, which opened in 1985, has held the annual event celebrating ceramic art and artists every April since 1986. Though this year the museum’s main building is temporarily closed due to roof repairs, the celebration includes four days of workshops and programs for people of all ages held at various locations, with a trolley to shuttle visitors between spaces.

While most events are free and open to the public, some workshops have associated fees. Learn more and register here. See below for the full list of events, with descriptions via SAMFA.

2023 Ceramics Weekend and Symposium Schedule of Events

Thursday, April 20

9 am – 11:45 am: Ceramic Workshop with Ariel Bowman

Mayer Museum. #119 Main Ceramics Studio; Angelo State University Ceramics Department

Ariel Bowman will demonstrate solid construction techniques she uses to make animal sculptures in clay. Discussions will include armatures and support structures, animal anatomy, gesture, proportions, and textures.

11 am – 5 pm: Take a Closer Look: Orna Feinstein and McKay Otto

SAMFA Exhibit at Fort Concho

Quartermaster Gallery at Fort Concho, Burgess Street and E. Avenue C

1 pm – 5 pm: Ceramic Workshop with Randy Brodnax

Old Chicken Farm Art Center (Continues Friday and Saturday)

$25 Per Person

3 pm – 6 pm: Art Thursday! Clay and Play with Hayun Surl!

Education Studio at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Clay activities for families and kids. Ceramic artist Hayun Surl will be present from 4 to 5 pm. Everyone welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday, April 21

9 am – 11:30 am: Free Ceramic Workshop with Hayun Surl

The Concho Clay Studio at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Sponsored by Armadillo Clay, Longhorn Coffee and HEB.

Hayun Surl, a ceramics professor at Angelo State University will demonstrate the traditional Korean large-scale pottery technique called “Onggi”, which involves both wheel throwing and slab building. Onggi pottery is an integral part of Korean culture and has been used for centuries to store and ferment food such as kimchi, soy sauce, and bean paste.

9 am – 5 pm: ASU Senior Art Students Exhibit

Gallery 193, Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, Angelo State University

ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts

11 am – 8 pm: Take a Closer Look: Orna Feinstein and McKay Otto

SAMFA Exhibit at Fort Concho

Quartermaster Gallery at Fort Concho, Burgess Street and E. Avenue C

1:30 pm – 4 pm: 38th Annual Ceramic Symposium

Room 101, Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, Angelo State University

Panelists: Brad Schwieger (via Zoom), Ceramic Artist and Juror of Angelo State University Graduate Ceramics Juried Exhibition; Roy Hanscom, Ceramic Artist, Workshop Presenter; Hayun Surl, Angelo State University; Ariel Bowman, Concho Clay Studio

Moderator: Alex Freeman

Co-sponsored by Angelo State University and the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

5 – 8 pm: Opening Receptions on Oakes Street

Remnants: Collaborative Ceramic Works by Abby Broyles and JoElla Mendez

The Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes St.

Chicken Farm Artists Showcase (Friday night only!)

Studio Rio, 423 S. Oakes St.

Wallflower: Ceramic Art by Roy Hanscom

Casa Uno, 421 S. Oakes St.

Angelo State University Graduate Ceramics Juried Exhibition

Juried by Brad Schweiger and Organized by Hayun Surl

Gallery Verde, 417 S. Oakes St.

6 pm: Betty Benedeadly and Braden Guess

The Old Gas Station on Oakes St. (next to the Coop Gallery)

Join us for Psychedelic Spaghetti Western Instrumental Folk Music and Stories featuring special guest Sarah Millenary!

Saturday, April 22

9 am – 3 pm: Invited Artist Workshop with Roy Hanscom

Old Chicken Farm Art Center,2505 Martin Luther King Blvd.

$45 regular admission; $25 for students



11 am – 5 pm: SAMFA Exhibit at Fort Concho

Take a Closer Look: Orna Feinstein and McKay Otto

Quartermaster Gallery at Fort Concho, Burgess Street and E. Avenue C

11 am – 5 pm: Exhibitions at Oakes Street Galleries

The Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes St.

Casa Uno, 421 S. Oakes St.

Gallery Verde, 417 S. Oakes St.

2 pm – 7 pm: Openings at the Art Center

Chicken Farm studios will be open with new work.

7 pm: Texas Barbeque Dinner and Dance

Old Chicken Farm Art Center

$17 per Person

Sunday, April 23

1 pm – 5 pm: SAMFA Exhibit at Fort Concho

Take a Closer Look: Orna Feinstein and McKay Otto

Quartermaster Gallery at Fort Concho, Burgess Street and E. Avenue C

1 pm – 5 pm – Exhibitions at Oakes Street Galleries

The Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes St.

Casa Uno, 421 S. Oakes St.

Gallery Verde, 417 S. Oakes St.