Leila Cartier Named Executive Director of the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) has announced the appointment of Leila Cartier as its new executive director. Perry Price, who held the position for seven years, stepped down from the role at the end of 2022.

Ms. Cartier currently serves as the executive director of CraftNOW Philadelphia, an organization that brings together institutions and artists across the city to promote the field of craft. In that position she formed significant partnerships, like working with the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation to serve students participating in summer camps, and oversaw an array of exhibitions and public programming. Previously, she worked as the director of exhibitions at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia. Aside from her work in the arts field, Ms. Cartier also maintains a personal studio practice.

Mrs. Cartier holds an MFA in painting and drawing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a BFA in art and art history from Moore College of Art & Design in Philadelphia. Additionally, she studied the Arabic language at Depaul University through a Jacob K. Javits Fellowship.

In a press release, Judy Nyquist, HCCC’s Board President, commented, “We are thrilled to have Leila as our new executive director. She brings an entrepreneurial spirit, a deep connection to the field of contemporary craft, and an eagerness to expand our reach. We are confident that she has the experience, expertise, and vision to lead HCCC in realizing its full potential in the years to come.”

In the role of executive director at HCCC, Ms. Cartier will work with the board and staff to develop a new strategic planning process, which will aim to broaden the presence of the organization both locally and nationally, and build upon the organization’s acclaimed artist residency program.

Ms. Cartier remarked, “The HCCC Board and staff are full of talent and radiate enthusiasm for the organization. I am motivated by their desire to implement new, community-informed projects right away, while simultaneously working on ambitious, transformative goals to attain in the near future. With HCCC’s existing networks and excellent programming, I look forward to broadening our reach as a welcoming, imaginative, civic-minded destination and setting a standard for exceptionalism in contemporary craft.”

Mrs. Cartier will begin her new role on Monday, July 17, and will be in attendance at the HCCC annual fundraiser, Crafting a Legacy Spring Luncheon, on Thursday, May 4.