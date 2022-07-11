Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Announces “CraftTexas 2022” Artists

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) has announced the selected artists for its juried exhibition CraftTexas 2022.

Andres Payan Estrada, curator of public engagement at Craft Contemporary in Los Angeles, served as this year’s juror. In a statement on the HCCC website, Mr. Payan Estrada said: “As someone who grew up and spent a large part of my formative years in Texas, jurying this exhibition was a very special and dear appointment. With an outstanding number of applications, this also proved to be an exciting and challenging task, particularly with the task to curate a craft exhibition that would reflect or be representative of such a large and diverse state.”

Mr. Payan Estrada describes the work in the exhibition as addressing concepts of struggle and resilience; using material and process to explore memory and meaning; and connecting historical and current issues.

Mr. Payan Estrada selected twenty-seven artists from over 250 applicants. The exhibition features forty works, including many fiber, metal, and mixed media pieces. CraftTexas 2022 will be on view from October 1, 2022 through January 28, 2023 in the main and front galleries of HCCC.

Selected artists include: laniyi Rasheed Akindiya, Eliza Hang Yee Au, Vincent Burke, Alejandra Carrillo-Estrada, Angela Corson, Erin Cunningham, Juan Escobedo, Cynthia Evans, Karla Garcia, René Garza, Nela Garzon, Ian Gerson, Timothy Gonchoroff, Roberto Jackson Harrington, Brandon Harris, René Lee Henry, Shang-Yi Hua, Qing Liu, Sarah Nance, Guadalupe Navarro, Tiffany Angel Nesbit, Abigail Ogle, Steve Parker, Lauren Peterson, Kamila Szczesna, Chet Urban, and Dongyi Wu.