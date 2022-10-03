Artpace Announces Fall 2022 Artists-in-Residence

Artpace, a nonprofit residency program and exhibition space in San Antonio, has announced its Fall 2022 International Artists-in-Residence.

Each year, Artpace hosts three residency cycles (spring, summer, and fall), during which three artists are chosen to spend two months living at and working out of the organization. Every cycle includes a Texas-based artist, a U.S.-based artist, and an international artist, each of whom receive stipends to create a project that is exhibited at the end of their residency. The fall residents for this year were chosen by guest curator Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy, Director at the Kunstinstituut Melly in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Ms. Hernández Chong Cuy has previously held positions at the Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros in New York, the Museo Tamayo in Mexico City, and Art in General in New York. In 2000, she graduated from the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College.

During her time at Bard, Ms. Hernández Chong Cuy participated in an internship at Artpace. The following year, she had the opportunity to organize her first-ever public exhibition at Artpace. The show, Makeshift, featured works by Vanessa Beecroft, Gillian Wearing, and Carlos Amorales.

As curator for Artpace’s fall 2022 residency cycle, Ms. Hernández Chong Cuy selected artists María José Crespo (Tijuana Baja California, Mexico / Rotterdam, The Netherlands), K8 Hardy (New York, New York), and JD Pluecker (Houston, Texas). Learn more about the resident artists below, via biographies provided by Artpace.

María José Crespo’s work investigates how the porous space between territory, language, limits, and body can be understood by extending their relations as gestures. By questioning the way in which she inhabits certain boundaries, she is interested in studying their remains, glimpses, and the traces that administrative powers leave in territories without clear deﬁnition. Ms. Crespo earned a BFA from the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California and in 2015 completed an academic residency for photography in IADE in Lisbon, Portugal.

K8 Hardy is a punk rock artist who works across a motley array of mediums, including video, photography, and sculpture. Through her art practice, she unwittingly becomes a brand, intentionally exploiting persona and pop culture. Long before the ubiquity of the selfie, Ms. Hardy was experimenting in documenting her looks and various fictional selves. Her work takes us to the edge of “good taste” and makes us question those parameters. Ms. Hardy was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas and came up through the Riot Grrrl scene. She has participated avidly in collaborations, activism, and collectives, like W.A.G.E. and LTTR. Her work is in the collections of the MoMA, the Guggenheim, and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

JD Pluecker works with language, that is, a material thing, a thing of life and history. Their undisciplinary work inhabits the intersections of writing, history, translation, art, interpreting, bookmaking, queer/trans aesthetics, non-normative poetics, language justice, and cross-border cultural production. JD’s book of poetry and image, Ford Over, was released in 2016 from Noemi Press, and in 2019 Lawndale Art Center supported the publication of the artist book, The Unsettlements: Dad. From 2010-2020, they worked as part of the transdisciplinary collaborative Antena Aire and from 2015-2020 with the local social justice interpreting collective Antena Houston.