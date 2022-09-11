ICOSA Announces National Open Call for Austin Studio Tour Exhibition

ICOSA Collective, an Austin-based artist-run nonprofit, has announced a national call for its upcoming juried group exhibition, Open Space.

The call is open to all U.S. residents working in any media, including 2D, 3D, or video, however, artworks must have been completed within the past two years to be eligible. The exhibition featuring the selected artists will be on view in November as part of this year’s city-wide Austin Studio Tour, a two-weekend event during which galleries and individual artists open their spaces to thousands of visitors.

Jill Schroeder, founder and owner of Austin’s grayDUCK Gallery, will jury the exhibition. Ms. Schroeder holds a BA in Studio Arts from the University of Minnesota and has vast experience in working with artists and organizing shows. Through her gallery, she has advocated for local and regional artists for twelve years.

ICOSA has provided the following timeline for the exhibition:

– Submission deadline: October 2

– Artists Notification: October 17

– Deadline for receipt of work / Shipped: Arrive November 4 (delivery before 5 pm)

– Deadline for receipt of work / Hand-Delivered: November 5 (12 pm – 5 pm)

– Opening Reception: November 11th, 7-10

– Work returned: December 1 – 12

Open Call will be on view from November 11 through November 20, 2022. Learn more about the call for entries and apply here.