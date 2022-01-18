Sharidyn Barnes at Daisha Board Gallery, Dallas

by Jessica Fuentes January 18, 2022
In 2017, Political Science and African American Studies major Daisha Board took a leap to create Black Sheep Art Culture. The organization is aimed at fostering equal representation in the art market by supporting historically underrepresented artists — like artists of color and LGBTQIA+ artists — and cultivating new collectors within Black and Brown communities. Over the years, she has partnered with Dallas/Fort Worth galleries and museums to connect them with more diverse artists and organize events. Because of the success of Black Sheep Art Culture, Board opened Daisha Board Gallery in fall 2021.

A photograph showing the entry wall of a gallery. Two large oil paintings are hung on adjacent walls. On the left is a painting of a male figure set against a bright orange background. On the right is a self-portrait with wall text that reads, "Sharidyn Barnes "Unseen," January 5 - February 5, 2022"

Installation image of Sharidyn Barnes “Unseen,” exhibition at Daisha Board Gallery.

Unseen, a solo show by Sharidyn Barnes, marks the second exhibition at the newly opened gallery. Barnes is a Dallas-based artist who graduated with her MFA from Savannah College of Art and Design(SCAD) this past spring. This exhibition is a culmination of her thesis work — a series of paintings and drawings depicting herself and her SCAD peers.

A photograph depicting the interior of a gallery. Two large horizontally oriented paintings hang on separate walls. Each painting uses expressive brushstrokes and bright colors to depict the subjects. The painting on the left is one a woman lounging and the painting on the right is of a man sitting. Artwork by Sharidyn Barnes.

Installation image of c at Daisha Board Gallery.

Barnes presents small-scale, intimate pencil and copic marker drawings as well as large-scale paintings and ink drawings. In a handful of the works on view, the artist uses a realistic, traditional oil painting style that gives a vibrancy and depth to the melanated skin tone of her subjects. But she also has more expressive pieces that use unexpected colors and energetic brush strokes to create a sense of tension brimming behind her subjects’ relaxed poses and serene gazes.

A screenshot of three works of art featuring the same male subject named, Shiloh. The image on the left is a pencil and copic marker drawing. The image in the center is a large-scale oil painting, the image on the right is a large-scale ink drawing. Artwork by Sharidyn Barnes.

Sharidyn Barnes, screenshot of “Shiloh I,” “Shiloh II,” and “Shiloh III,” from Daisha Board Gallery website. Artworks are not to scale.

The exhibition includes fifteen works of art, depicting seven different people. Barnes not only places her friends and herself in front of viewers to be seen, but by working with the same subjects across different media and scales, she also provides an opportunity for us to see them in varied ways. In doing so, she emphasizes their complexity and humanity.

Unseen is on view at Daisha Board Gallery from January 5 – February 5, 2022.

