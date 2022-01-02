Studio Spaces Available at BOX 13 ArtSpace in Houston

BOX 13 ArtSpace, an artist-run nonprofit studio and exhibition venue founded in 2008 for the creation and advancement of experimental contemporary art, is accepting new member applications. Located in Houston’s East End, in a former sewing machine factory and showroom, the organization currently has two studio spaces available with two additional spaces available soon.

Studios range from $125 to $650 per month based on square footage. Artists are also required to make an annual contribution of artwork(s), with a minimum value of $1,000, to BOX13, and participate in the space’s annual fundraising event. Other member requirements are:

– Actively pursue expanding their body of work

– Actively participate in the mission and maintenance of BOX 13

– Participate in a minimum of one committee

– Attend monthly Member meetings, which are held on the 15th of each month

– Attend openings at the BOX

– Pay first and last month dues upon entry into residency

– Maintain studio space in good, clean condition and upon vacating the space, return it to its original or improved condition

– Meet financial responsibilities of monthly dues in a timely and consistent manner

There are many artists who currently work in the space, including recent University of Houston graduates Sandra de la Rosa and Peter Broz, Tudor Mitroi, and Alexander Squier, among others. View all current BOX13 officers and members here. Learn more about the studio spaces and apply here.