Studio Spaces Available at BOX 13 ArtSpace in Houston

by Jessica Fuentes January 2, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail
A photograph of the outside of the BOX13 Artspace building. A two story brick building with large windows.

BOX13 ArtSpace, Houston

BOX 13 ArtSpace, an artist-run nonprofit studio and exhibition venue founded in 2008 for the creation and advancement of experimental contemporary art, is accepting new member applications. Located in Houston’s East End, in a former sewing machine factory and showroom, the organization currently has two studio spaces available with two additional spaces available soon. 

 

Floor plan diagram of studio spaces at Box13 Artspace.

Floor plan diagram of studio spaces at Box13 Artspace.

Studios range from $125 to $650 per month based on square footage. Artists are also required to make an annual contribution of artwork(s), with a minimum value of $1,000, to BOX13, and participate in the space’s annual fundraising event. Other member requirements are:

– Actively pursue expanding their body of work
– Actively participate in the mission and maintenance of BOX 13
– Participate in a minimum of one committee
– Attend monthly Member meetings, which are held on the 15th of each month
– Attend openings at the BOX
– Pay first and last month dues upon entry into residency
– Maintain studio space in good, clean condition and upon vacating the space, return it to its original or improved condition
– Meet financial responsibilities of monthly dues in a timely and consistent manner

There are many artists who currently work in the space, including recent University of Houston graduates Sandra de la Rosa and Peter Broz, Tudor Mitroi, and Alexander Squier, among others. View all current BOX13 officers and members here. Learn more about the studio spaces and apply here.

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: December 7, 2017

December 7, 2017

Halloween in Texas: What You Should Do Today

October 30, 2015

Top Five: October 22, 2015

October 22, 2015

Top 5: May 28, 2015

May 28, 2015

Party Pics: November 21 at BOX 13 ArtSpace,...

November 24, 2015

Ain’t With Being Broke

July 14, 2015

Party Pics: May 28 at BOX 13 ArtSpace

June 4, 2016

Top Five: January 26, 2017 with Jamie Panzer

January 26, 2017

2012 Fall Preview

September 6, 2012

Top Five: May 26, 2016

May 26, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: