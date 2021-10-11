This and That: David Bates and Daniel Blagg

by Caleb Bell October 11, 2021
“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: Big Tex

Painting by artist Daniel Blagg

Daniel Blagg, Loose Cows, 2021, Oil on canvas

Lithograph by artist David Bates

David Bates, Corny Dog, 1986, Lithograph

After last year’s cancellation, the State Fair of Texas has returned (along with Big Tex) to Fair Park in Dallas and is taking place through Sunday, October 17th.

Via the fair’s website: “Through its rich and lengthy history, it remains evident that the State Fair serves not only as an annual celebration but as a unique destination that brings people from all walks of life together to create lifelong memories.”

For more information about the State Fair and to purchase tickets, please go here.

*************

