Registration has Opened for CASETA’s Annual Symposium and Texas Art Fair

by Jessica Fuentes May 10, 2022
The Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art (CASETA) has announced that its 18th Annual Symposium & Texas Art Fair will be held in Dallas from Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The symposium will feature guest speakers, including the artist David Bates in conversation with Talley Dunn; Francine Carraro (retired director of the Wichita Falls Museum of Art and author of Jerry Bywaters: A Life in Art); and Sue Canterbury (Curator of American Art at the Dallas Museum of Art). Additionally, attendees will hear about two publications that are currently in progress: CASETA’s forthcoming book on underrepresented Early Texas female artists, and Susie Kalil’s book on the life and art of reclusive Waco-based artist Kermit Oliver.

In a press release announcing the 2022 event, CASETA Board Chair Scott Chase shared, “We are really looking forward to gathering in person and celebrating all things ‘Early Texas Art.’ We have a lot of great speakers lined up as well as noteworthy galleries offering works for sale. I hope everyone will join us for this great event.”

Featuring Early Texas Art from galleries across the state, the Texas Art Fair portion of the event will be free to the public and open Saturday, June 11 (9 am to 6 pm) and Sunday, June 12 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm). 

The symposium and fair will take place at the Hilton Lincoln Centre near the Galleria Dallas mall. To learn more and register for the event, visit the CASETA website.

