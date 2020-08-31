San Antonio’s Clamp Light Announces FOCO Artist Studio Residency. Deadline: October 20

Artists within a 25-mile radius of San Antonio can now apply to the Focused On Creative Opportunity (FOCO) Artist Studio Residency from Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery, a space in San Antonio. The deadline for cycle two (December 1 – February 28) is October 20, 2020.

Created by artist Jose Villalobos, who is based in San Antonio, the residency offers three-month studio access to selected artists to create new work. The four-times-a-year annual residency cycle culminates with a group exhibition at Clamp Light.

“Creating such [a] program, especially in an artist collective setting, provides emerging artists the opportunity to network with others and exhibit their work,” Villalobos states in announcing the open call. “Providing opportunity to those who have been out of the limelight or not given consideration, especially BIPOC and Queer artists, is important to me because it is essential for the growth of our own community.”

The first resident is Kwanzaa K. Edwards, a San Antonio-based painter and illustrator. The artist, who earned a BFA in painting from Lamar University in 2014, focuses on mental health, self-acceptance, and black female empowerment in her work. She creates characters who explore fantasy and an unapologetic existence in their unique universes.