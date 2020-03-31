College Art Association Appoints Isimeme (Meme) Omogbai to Executive Director Post

The College Art Association (CAA) has announced that Isimeme (Meme) Omogba i will be its next executive director. David Raizman, CAA’s interim executive director, held the post since last July. Omogbai will assume the post at CAA immediately.

States Jim Hopfensperger, President of CAA: “It is a pleasure to welcome Meme Omogbai to CAA as Executive Director. The Search Committee conveyed its confidence that Meme will apply her unique administrative experiences, striking energy, and clear vision to the important work ahead at this key moment in the Association’s history.”

As executive director, Omogbai, a CAA Board of Directors employee, serves as the Association’s chief executive officer. Omogbai will be in charge of the CAA Annual Conference, an advocacy program, member services activities, the career center, fellowships, grants and opportunities offered by CAA, and the publications program, which includes The Art Bulletin, Art Journal, Art Journal Open, and caa.reviews.

“I am joining CAA at an unprecedented period in world history as people across the globe are trying to understand what COVID-19 means for their families, communities and organizations. As I embark on this new role, I want to emphasize that maintaining the health, well-being, and safety of our staff, membership, and stakeholders is and will always be a top priority,” says Omogbai. “We have seen examples of the indomitable human spirit overcome adversity. Art inspired by challenging experiences is a common thread for many of the world’s most distinguished creative minds. Now more than ever there is a need to provide access to robust edifying visual arts experiences that are inclusive of diverse practices and practitioners for every adult and child, professional and student, nationality and race across the globe. Together we can achieve these objectives. With CAA as the preeminent international leadership organ ization in the visual arts, promoting these arts and their understanding, we will have the opportunity to perform an invaluable service to humanity.”

Omogbai’s resumé includes membership and past Board Chair of the New Jersey Historic Trust, and Montclair State University’s Advisory Board. She was also named one of 25 Influential Black Women in Business by The Network Journal, and has more than 25 years of experience in the corporate, government, higher-education, and museum sectors. The Rutgers University MBA in Finance & Management Consultancy is also a CPA, with post-graduate work at Harvard University’s Executive Management Program. For more on Omogbai’s appointment, or to learn more about the CAA, please go here. ****