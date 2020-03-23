“Sit Down, Man” at 4411 Montrose in Houston

by Jennifer Battaglia March 23, 2020
Exhibitions featuring chairs as theme and/or material have abounded in the art world for years. Sit Down, Man, the one-day, four-person show on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 4411 Montrose in Houston, took one to four visitors at a time, and by appointment only. It was organized by artist Michael Bhichitkul.

Sit Down, Man features works by Barry Elkanick, Edgar Meza, Martin Ivy, and Michael Bhichitkul.

 

Here’s a photo-walk-through in case you missed it:

 

 

Edgar Meza

The Capital of the World, 2010

 

Barry Elkanick

O, The Little Green Place, 2020

 

Basho (Cherry), 2020

 

Michael Bhichitkul

Untitled (Sit down, man [I]), 2012 – 2020

Untitled (Sit down, man [II]), 2020

 

Martin Ivy

Take a seat, take a breath., 2020

 

 

 

0 comment

